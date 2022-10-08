Myer Creek Park will see more action Saturday with the start of the McLean County Truck & Tractor Pulls.
While the pulls have been popular during the annual McLean County Ag Fair in the summer, having the event on its own has been in the works for some time, according to Zach Hagan, vice president of the ag fair board, and Mike McCarty, the board’s motorsports director.
“We talked about it (for) three to four years, and we finally got to the point where we got the facility to do it and we’re gonna to try it,” Hagan said. “We just now got our facility to the point where it’s ready to start putting on these kinds of shows. We had a whole lot of work ahead of us to get to this point and getting it just about done; and now it’s time to use it to have fun.”
“We feel like we put on a good show,” McCarty said. “There’s a lot of local people that all have tractors … (and) we would just like to promote the (facility) and keep new stuff going on at the park.”
McCarty said the pulls this past summer were well-attended despite weather conditions.
“We had a lot of people that were on the way to the fair, and I knew that we had enough people that could do it,” he said. “We actually had about six hours worth of pulls with two sleds and it turned out really good.”
Saturday’s pulls will start at 6 p.m.
Hagan and McCarty said they intend to have pulls more regularly that will be run through the ag fair board, with plans to have them each fall and spring, while still having one during the ag fair.
“...The ag fair will generally be our biggest pull, (but) I really think that (Saturday) is going to be a really big pull, so we’ll see how it goes,” Hagan said.
McCarty is optimistic for Saturday’s event due to the weather forecast and people who have already shown interest.
More from this section
“We’ve already got quite a few people with tractors say that they were going to come down …,” he said earlier this week.
Classes include: 10,500# (6 and 10 mph); 11,000# (open speed limit); 12,500# (6, 10 and 15 mph); 13,000# (open speed limit); 14,500# (6 and 10 mph); four-wheel drive Pro Street Trucks, two-wheel drive Pro Street, two-wheel drive Street Stock Trucks; and Stock Diesel Trucks.
“...We’re gonna have some pretty fast tractors, we’re gonna have some trucks,” Hagan said. “Generally when you fire up the truck, the people come running because they like the noise.”
There will be a $20 hook charge and 100% payback.
All tractors are subject to inspection. Judges’ decisions are final.
Hagan hopes the pulls will increase attendance and awareness of the park’s offerings.
“It takes a lot of money to have a tractor pull and we’ve built a nice facility,” Hagan said, “and we’re trying to use it to the best of our ability and make it a usable facility and get more people to the park.”
Hagan and McCarty hope having more of these events will resonate with the community.
“McLean County is probably 90 to 95% ag related, so everybody that has their own tractor, and the fact that the camaraderie is, ‘Well, my tractor can out-pull yours ’ and it’s a way to blow off steam,” Hagan said.
Admission is $10; $5 for those ages 10 and under.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.