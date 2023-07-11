RICHMOND — Gov. Andy Beshear helped break ground Tuesday on a new law enforcement training facility named in honor of Jody Cash, who lost his life in the line of duty May 16, 2022, while serving as chief deputy of the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.
“Deputy Cash sacrificed everything in service to Kentucky, and we will never forget him, his bravery and his loved ones, who mourn his loss,” Beshear said. “I hope by honoring him through this new law enforcement training facility, we will ensure his legacy lives on for generations to come.”
Members of the Cash family, as well as state and local officials and staff from the Department of Criminal Justice Training, joined the governor at the event at Eastern Kentucky University.
“While nothing can take away our pain in losing Jody, we are so proud that his legacy will live on through this new, state-of-the-art training center,” said Michelle Cash, Deputy Cash’s widow. “Throughout his career, he went above and beyond in an already difficult job to make sure he was supporting other officers, too, as they recovered from traumatic experiences and continued learning new skills. Because of that, we can’t imagine a better way to honor his life and celebrate his impact in our community and across Kentucky.”
The Jody Cash Multipurpose Training Facility will be a 42,794-square-foot facility with a 50-yard, 30-lane firing range designed for officers to learn intensive and specialized training. Construction is expected to be completed in 2025.
Jody Cash graduated from DOCJT Class 278 and was valedictorian of Kentucky State Police Academy Class 89. He was a 22-year law enforcement veteran, serving with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, the Murray State University Police and KSP.
Cash retired from KSP with the rank of sergeant before joining the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Cash also worked with DOCJT as a peer mentor through the Kentucky Post-Critical Incident Seminar, supporting officers after traumatic or distressing events.
The new center will support training for all of Kentucky’s law enforcement agencies except the Bowling Green, Lexington and Louisville Metro police departments and KSP, which have their own independent academies.
