RICHMOND — Gov. Andy Beshear helped break ground Tuesday on a new law enforcement training facility named in honor of Jody Cash, who lost his life in the line of duty May 16, 2022, while serving as chief deputy of the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.

“Deputy Cash sacrificed everything in service to Kentucky, and we will never forget him, his bravery and his loved ones, who mourn his loss,” Beshear said. “I hope by honoring him through this new law enforcement training facility, we will ensure his legacy lives on for generations to come.”

