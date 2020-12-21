The Goodfellows Club works silently for children. When a child has a need for new school clothes, a warm winter coat, new shoes or even dental or medical care, those requests are handled by family and youth resource center coordinators in local schools. Goodfellows provides the funds, but stays behind the scenes, letting the experts work directly with families.
Goodfellows couldn’t do what it does, however, without the generous support of countless donors. So when the Goodfellows Club receives a ‘thank you’ letter or card from a family helped through its services, it’s really a ‘thank you’ to the community.
Kiesha Arnold, family resource center coordinator at Newton Parrish Elementary School, said some families do want to say ‘thanks’ for the help the community has provided through the club.
“It lets them know how much you appreciate it,” Arnold said. “In my drawer I have (letters) thanking them for the help, and saying how the kids wouldn’t have the things (they need) to attend school without Goodfellows.”
Ellie Humphrey, family resource center coordinator at West Louisville Elementary School, received a letter last month from a family the non-profit group had helped.
“I thank you very much for your generosity for helping my family,” the letter said. “God bless you and have a good Thanksgiving and Merry Christmas.”
“I have had quite a few families that have reached out for clothing assistance this year,” Humphrey said. Even though schools are closed to in-person instruction because of the COVID-19 pandemic, “kids still need coats and shoes,” she said.
Eevn with schools closed, Arnold said Goodfellows has helped 30 families at Newton Parrish this year. She said she encourages families to send a’ thank you’ to Goodfellows if they want.
“I always let them know, ‘I can get (a letter) to the people providing this service,” Arnold said. “Most of my families do a good job and are excited” to show their appreciation to Goodfellows donors.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to: Goodfellows Club, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302 or made online at www.goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate. Another link to donate online is https://app.mobilecause.com/form/3ebhX Q?vid=eoq13. Or, text RollCall to 41444.
Because of COVID-19, in-person donations at the Messenger-Inquirer are unavailable at this time.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 21, 2020
Previously reported$106,127.67
Douglas and Sally Black$200
In honor of Issac Sterett$103.93
Anonymous$100
In honor of my mother, Bettie Kincaid$100
In memory of Eric Dean Emerson by David and Mary Ruth Emerson$51.96
David Lilly$51.96
James Mayse$51.96
Philip Purdom$51.96
In loving memory Bob Troutman by Betty Troutman$50
In loving memory of Tom, Judy, and Logan Lockhart, and Bob Troutman by Pam Lockhart$50
Ruth Daniel$50
In loving memory of Bill and Kathleen Rocco by Steve and Linda Rocco$50
In honor of Ella Shackelford, Malaya Culver, and Graham and Cole Davis$41.57
In memory of Mary Michael Hayden$25
In memory of my dearest husband, Joseph “Darrell” Evans$20
In memory of my grandchildren, Isabella Deanne Hardin and Cody Alan Smith$20
Total as of Dec. 21, 2020$107,146.01
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.