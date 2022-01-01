Shortly before noon Friday, the Owensboro Museum of Science & History was filled with children waiting for the turn of the clock to 12.
Not far from the mammoth bones, a DJ spun children’s music and dancing tunes. Parents took cellphone shots of dancing kids, or swayed to the music themselves. Overhead, wrapped in nets, 1,000 balloons of different sizes waited to fall.
The DJ warned the crowd: It’s going to be loud when the balloons drop, he said. He wasn’t wrong.
When the hour arrived, balloons cascaded onto the crowd. Immediately, room was filled with loud bangs and pops, as children gleefully chased after and stomped on the balloons. The loud pops nearly drowned out the music.
Friday was the Museum of Science & History’s 16th “Noon Year’s Eve” celebration for families, and nearly 500 children, parents and caregivers attended. The event took over three levels of the museum, with children doing crafts downstairs and in the SpeedZeum, and with children busy upstairs in the PlayZeum.
“Everybody is having a great time,” museum director Kathy Olson said.
Downstairs before the balloon drop, Brittany Gooley was helping Raquel Maddox, 5, make a hat by folding newspaper. The event is not new to them, Gooley said.
“We’ve done this for the past couple of years,” Gooley said. “We’ve come before, and she enjoyed it.
“With school being out, and COVID, we wanted to get out of the house and do something fun,” Gooley said. “She loves arts and crafts.”
Last year, the event was virtual, because of the pandemic. With Daviess County back in the red zone due to the number of new COVID-19 cases, the museum took precautions to spread people out and ventilate the building.
“We opened up the Third Street doors and the emergency exit on Daviess Street,” Olson said before the balloon drop. “We wanted to ventilate spaces.”
The craft tables were also spread out downstairs. The chemistry show, which normally paced people together for a long period of time, was left out of this year’s event, Olson said.
Olson said, when volunteers were setting up the event, she wondered if people would attend. But the, “you open the doors and people come pouring in,” Olson said.
Jessica Page brought Carlee Page and Emoree Page to the museum, and the three sat at a table working on crafts. The family, which is from Lewisport, are still somewhat new to the region.
“It sounded like fun, and we’ve never been here before,” Jessica Page said.
“I think they just liked looking at the museum,” Page said. “They like to dance, so they’re all about the DJ.
“We are looking forward to seeing the different exhibits they have,” Page said. “We are always looking for something to do with the kids.”
In the SpeedZeum, Owensboro High School theater teacher Carolyn Greer was helping kids make “resolution rocks.”
“The idea is they make a New Year’s resolution and draw the resolution on the rocks,” Greer said. “It has been very popular.
“There have been some very artistic children,” Greer said. “It has been impressive.”
Greer had brought members of the OHS Rose Curtain Players to volunteer at the event. The OHS group has been part of Noon Year’s Eve for several years.
“We kind of think of ourselves as the Rose Curtain Players of the community,” Greer said.
