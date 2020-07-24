Angie Anderson said her husband Terry Anderson’s first indications of illness were stomach pains and a persistent headache.
On July 12, Anderson was admitted to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital where he tested positive for COVID-19 and developed pneumonia.
“Until yesterday, (he) had a major setback every single day,” Angie Anderson said Thursday. Her husband, who is in intensive care at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, is on a ventilator. Wednesday was a better day for Terry Anderson, but Thursday hadn’t been as good, she said.
Angie Anderson and two of her children were also diagnosed with COVID-19, although their symptoms were very mild. The children are already out of quarantine, and Angie is scheduled to be released from isolation on Saturday.
People have been supportive, even starting fundraisers for the family, which makes the family grateful, Angie Anderson said. But, by sharing her story, she said she hopes people will see the importance of protecting themselves and others from COVID-19 by wearing masks.
“I remember being taught in schools we have rights and responsibilities as citizens,” she said. “Isn’t one of our responsibilities to watch out for each other? That’s one of the reasons I went forward with (telling our story). … I think that touched some people and made them realize, ‘That could be me.’ ”
Where and how the family contracted the virus is a mystery. Angie Anderson is a nurse but had not been working at the time the family was diagnosed.
“We don’t know who we got it from,” she said. “We have no idea. Nobody he had worked with has tested positive or is symptomatic.”
COVID-19 affects people in different ways. Some have few or no symptoms while others become seriously ill. Angie Anderson said that was the experience in her family.
“They (the children) had more symptoms than I did,” she said. “My symptoms were very mild. I didn’t have to take a Tylenol.”
But after being hospitalized, Terry Anderson’s condition required more invasive treatment, Angie Anderson said.
At first, Terry Anderson only needed oxygen through a tube attached to his nose, but was then switched to a heated, humidified, high-flow oxygen unit. When that became insufficient, Terry Anderson was put on a BiPAP machine, which is akin to an external ventilator, but eventually, he had to be put on an intubated ventilator, Angie Anderson said.
“The next morning he had to have a chest tube, because his lung collapsed,” she said.
Terry Anderson is 59 and is not in the highest risk category in terms of age.
“He doesn’t have any pre-existing conditions,” Angie Anderson said.
With her husband in an intensive care COVID unit, Angie Anderson said she does not think she’ll be able to see him when she is released from quarantine. The nurses have helped them communicate electronically so Terry can hear his family members even though he can’t communicate back, Angie Anderson said.
“My loved one is in ICU, and no one gets to visit him,” she said. “He has no one to sit there and hold his hand.”
“It’s horrible not being able to be there. If I feel that horrible, I can’t imagine how scared he might be,” she said.
A prayer vigil for Terry is planned for 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 24, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in the main parking lot, with people asked to stay in their vehicles or to wear masks. Several people have also set up fundraisers for the family, which can be found on the “Team Terry” public group page on Facebook.
A barbecue benefit is set for July 30 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at German American Bank, 3264 Kentucky 54. Donations will be accepted for a plate lunch that includes pulled pork sandwiches, chips and a drink. To preorder call 270-534-7273.
“The community and beyond has reached out,” Angie Anderson said, adding that she has gotten messages of support from other states. “... I’m just overwhelmed, in a good way.”
But Angie Anderson said what she hopes people learn from her family’s ordeal is that everyone should wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the virus.
“I want people to understand how important it is to wear masks and do social distancing,” Angie Anderson said. “... You do not want someone, or yourself to go through what we have gone through. It has been a nightmare.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.