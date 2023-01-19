After nearly 18 years of baking cakes, donuts, cookies and other treats, The Family Bakery, 3152 Commonwealth Court, has closed.
Donna Wedding, the owner/manager, said, “We closed Dec. 31. I’m 71 and my sister is retirement age. And there was no one to take the business over.”
She said after years of getting up at 3:30 or 4 a.m. to start baking, she’s ready to take life a little easier.
Wedding said the business has been sold to Greg Floyd, owner of Ole South Barbeque, at the corner of Commonwealth and Kentucky 54.
“He’s been interested in the building almost since we moved in,” Wedding said. “We’re here until Jan. 30, but we’re no longer baking.”
Floyd said the building gives him a second kitchen for his catering business, which is becoming increasingly busy.
At one time, Wedding, her two sisters, a niece and a nephew, a granddaughter and her son’s goddaughter all worked at the bakery.
When the business opened in 2005, it was called Diane’s Bakery Delights, and it was at 2710 U.S. 60 E.
But when U.S. 60 was moved south to an extension of the old bypass, business dropped off.
And the bakery relocated to Commonwealth Court, off Kentucky 54, in 2017.
Diane Roberts was the original bakery’s namesake.
But the family decided on a new name for the new location.
“We were very nervous about changing the name,” Wedding said earlier. “But it was never just Diane. It was always a family bakery. We decided to make it what it should have been all along.”
A lot of birthday and wedding cakes were baked there.
“Sometimes, we do three or four weddings on a Saturday,” Wedding said in 2019. “Sometimes we’ll do 30 or 40 cakes a weekend and 80 during the week. And a whole lot more around the holidays.”
Wedding said she had never baked until the family started the business.
