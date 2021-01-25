Owensboro mother Angela Martin and her family are working to build a campaign to give back to the community called “True to Trey,” in honor of her late son, Jasper Trey Brown, III.
Brown passed away June, 2019 to gun violence at the age of 18. Now his family is seeking to build a campaign in his name as a way to continue his legacy and give back to the community.
“Not only did Trey have a smile that could brighten everyone’s day, but he also had a heart of gold,” the family states on the campaign website, TrueToTrey.com.
“He had a lot of love here,” Martin said of her son.
When Brown was alive, Martin said he took a new pair of shoes to school and asked a teacher to give them to a fellow student who he knew was being bullied.
Martin said no child should have to endure being bullied due to their clothes or for any other reason.
As a tribute to Brown, she and her family are using “True to Trey” to reach out to any children or teens in the community who are affected by bullying. She said they are working to purchase shoes for children who need them.
Martin said her niece, Alaysha Harris, built the True to Trey website over the holidays as a Christmas gift to her and the family.
“She built this website for us for Christmas to try to get this out and have a message out that you don’t have to be bullied because of your shoes or your clothes or whatever it is,” Martin said. “When he was living, he would give shoes to … people that were bullied. … When he died, we said, as a family, that we still wanted to make this happen.”
“Be the change,” is the phrase displayed on the website’s home page.
Martin said her main goals with True to Trey are to continue her son’s legacy of kindness as well as brighten someone else’s day.
“I hope it puts a smile on a child’s face,” she said.
Martin said anyone affected by bullying can reach out through the True to Trey website to share their story. A donation link and True to Trey merchandise are also available on the website, the funds of which Harris said all go toward purchasing shoes for kids.
“We’re not asking for the community to buy the shoes. We’re doing it; we just need to get the word out that we are trying to give back,” Martin said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.