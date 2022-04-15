Family connection led new OPD deputy chief to law enforcement

When JD Winkler graduated from Daviess County High School in 1996, he wanted what a lot of new graduates want — to get out of his hometown and see the world.
Winkler was also self-aware enough to know that he needed direction in his life, so he joined the U.S. Army and became a military policeman and member of the 101st Airborne Division.
“I knew I wasn’t college material” at the time he graduated high school, Winkler said in an interview Wednesday. “The Army provided me with some structure. I’m proud of my time (in the Army), and I’m glad I went there.”
The Army did something else for Winkler. Seeing other parts of the country and the world gave him appreciation for his hometown, he said. When he returned to the city, he applied to the Owensboro Police Department.
“I remember looking at the Messenger-Inquirer when I got the job offer, to see if the City Commission hired me,” Winkler said. “That was a proud moment.”
Since then, Winkler has received his bachelor’s and master’s degree in criminal justice and has graduated from the FBI law enforcement leadership academy.
On Monday, Winkler officially became the department’s deputy chief.
As deputy chief, Winkler is second in command to Chief Art Ealum. During his time at OPD, Winkler has served as a patrol officer, a narcotics detective, a backup public information officer, the supervisor of the street crimes unit and the professional standards unit officer. As major, Winkler was over the field services division, which includes patrol and investigations.
In the army, soldiers have a say in what professions they want to pursue. Winkler said he was inspired to join the military police by his mother, Alana Esther, who was the first female deputy with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
Winkler said Esther, who went on to spend almost 30 years as a dispatcher after her time with the sheriff’s office, was an example to follow.
“I do remember thinking, ‘Mom’s a police officer,’ ” Winkler said.
Winkler served five years in the Army. In addition to the example of his mother, Winkler said a major event also drew him to law enforcement.
“After 9/11 hit, I had the pull of, ‘I want to serve my hometown,’ ” he said. “I couldn’t see myself doing anything else.”
Seeing the challenges his mom experienced as a woman officer gave Winkler an appreciation for the need for more women officers on departments, he said.
“I’m proud of this department — we have more female offices than we ever have, and that’s not by accident,” Winkler said.
A goal of OPD is make the department more diverse, which is important for the community, he said.
“We are recruiting 15 to 20 years down the road,” Winkler said. Young girls “see a female officer, and they know they can do it, too.” Or children “see an officer that looks like them, and they know they can do it, too.
“It’s important our department looks like our community. We are not an occupying force. We are members of the community.”
OPD puts officers into a variety of jobs over the course of their careers, so Winkler worked as a patrol officer, an narcotics detective, an administrator over the narcotics unit and as the officer who conducts investigations into allegations of officer misconduct.
As the major over field services, Winkler often served as the public face of the department, appearing at public events and giving presentations to city commissioners.
“A lot of (the posts) were outside my comfort zone, but that’s where you learn,” he said. “That’s where you grow the most.”
Winkler said challenges facing the department going forward include recruiting and retaining officers. Law enforcement agencies face challenges from the public sector, who find officers highly attractive due to their leadership and decision-making abilities. Agencies also have to compete against one another for a declining pool of applicants.
“We have to constantly be adapting and trying to identify ways we can recruit and retain people,” he said. “At the same time ... we are hurting, but we are not desperate. We have to hire the right people.”
Winkler said he likes working with the public and being involved in the community.
“If we can have a positive impact on one or two people, we in essence live forever,” he said.
Winkler could retire this year with a full state pension, but said he is happy to be in his new role at OPD.
“There are agencies out there I know I would not have been able to spend my entire career at,” Winkler said. “The structure and the professionalism at OPD, it makes you proud. Doing the right thing has always been easy here in my career.”
