A bill that would give Daviess County a second family court judge has passed the House and is awaiting action in the state Senate.
House Bill 214 was sponsored by Rep DJ Johnson, an Owensboro Republican. The bill would increase the number of circuit judges in the Sixth Circuit from three to four. The Sixth Circuit is Daviess County.
Family judges are circuit level judges, so the fourth judge would be the county’s second family judge.
Daviess County court officials and the Administrative Office of the Courts have long sought a second family judge for the county, citing the county’s high number of family law cases.
Family Court handles divorces, visitation and support and child abuse issues.
Johnson’s bill also adds judgeships to other circuits, such as the Third Circuit in Christian County, and the 14th Circuit, which covers Bourbon, Scott and Woodford counties.
The bill also makes changes to numerous judicial circuits and districts, by adding or removing counties. The changes affect the number of circuit or district judges assigned to the counties.
Johnson filed a similar bills last year. That bill would have moved Hancock County into the Sixth Circuit with Daviess County, but the bill was amended in the Senate and the House did not agree with the Senate’s changes. The current bill leaves Hancock County in the 38th Circuit, and keeps Daviess County by itself in the Sixth Circuit.
Johnson’s current bill passed the House on Feb. 28. Johnson said Monday the bill is based on the AOC’s judicial work load study.
“This has been a collaborative effort,” Johnson said.
Johnson said Sen. Matt Castlen, an Owensboro Republican, is working to garner support for the bill in the Senate.
Johnson said there is still time for the bill to be heard and approved in the Senate. There are 18 days left in this year’s legislative session.
“(The Senate is) just beginning to work House bills,” Johnson said, adding that, “it’s not totally surprising it hasn’t moved yet.”
Johnson said he has several bills waiting to be heard in the Senate.
“I’m really just waiting for the pipeline to start again,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
