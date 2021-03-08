A proposed bill that would create a permanent second family court judge in Daviess County has raised concerns among officials in Hancock County.
That’s because the legislation — House Bill 327 — would have the end result of merging Hancock County into Daviess County’s judicial district.
HB 327 is a mirror of a plan state Chief Justice John Minton Jr. proposed to state lawmakers in 2018. The bill, if approved, would move Hancock County out of the 38th Judicial Circuit and District into the Sixth Judicial Circuit and District.
The change would bring Daviess and Hancock counties together in the Sixth Circuit District, while Ohio, Edmonson and Butler counties would make up the 38th Circuit and District.
The bill is sponsored by Rep. DJ Johnson, an Owensboro Republican.
The bill also would eliminate one district judge position in the 38th District, and add a circuit judge to the Sixth District. That judgeship would be for family court. That would leave one district judge in the 38th District, and would require the Daviess County judges currently in the Sixth Circuit to also hear Hancock County circuit, district and family cases.
Currently, Julie Hawes Gordon is Daviess County’s only permanent family court judge. Hancock District Judge John McCarty is working as a second family court judge in Daviess County, while still hearing some district court cases in the 38th District. That solution was only meant to be temporary.
Johnson said last week the bill has been approved by the full House, and is awaiting a hearing in the Senate’s judiciary committee.
“There is time,” Johnson said. “We are basically at the final two steps ... and those two steps could be done on the same day.”
The bill needs to be addressed this year, because 2022 is an election year for all judges in the state.
Johnson said the filing deadline to run for judges in 2022 is in January, when the legislative session will only be just starting.
Judge candidates will have difficulty filing for office if “you don’t know what district you’re going to be in,” Johnson said. “It seems like a technical bill, but one part is moving Hancock County from the 38th to the Sixth, and that’s no small thing.”
Michael Boling, Hancock circuit clerk, said the change would have a negative effect on Hancock County and on the 38th District.
“That would leave one district judge to cover all three (remaining) courts” in the 38th District, Boling said.
Melissa Cardwell, circuit clerk for Butler County, said one district judge, Joseph Brett “J.B.” Hines, is already covering much of the district by himself, because McCarty was directed to spend much of his time as Daviess County’s second family judge.
“We’ve had just one district judge for a while” working in Butler County, Cardwell said. “It has been a burden.”
When asked about the bill, Cardwell said, “I have not been in any of the discussions.”
Boling said moving Hancock County to the Sixth District would require judges come from Daviess to Hancock County for court days. In addition to the regular court days, judges would have to come to the county for hearings, emergency hearings and trials, Boling said.
“If we get moved, the judges would have to come up here a fairly significant amount of time,” Boling said.
Later, Boling said, “I feel like moving us is going to create a whole lot more problems than it is going to solve. We feel like it’s not in the best interest of the people here. For the 8,500 people in Hancock County, we believe we are the solution to a problem that we were never part of.”
State Chief Justice John Minton said the Supreme Court has certified the need for a second permanent family court judge in Daviess County.
According to a workload assessment conducted by the Administrative Office of the Courts, having two family court judges covering both Hancock and Daviess counties would result in each family judge having the workload of 0.95 judges. The maximum workload any judge should have is 1.40, according to the AOC.
Judges now in Daviess County would also preside over Hancock County cases, Minton said, but added, “the numbers in Hancock County are so low, it would be barely a blip.”
If the 38th District had only one district judge, that judge’s workload would be 0.99, according to the AOC workload study.
Minton said the proposed changes benefit the 38th District by reducing the geographic area of the district, which currently extends “from Mammoth Cave to the Ohio River.”
“The size of the 38th Judicial Circuit has been a matter of discussion for some time,” Minton said.
Reducing the size would make the district more manageable for one district judge, Minton said.
“The numbers we’ve looked at support one district court judge would be adequate” in the 38th District, Minton said.
“Our current goal in this certification is to solve two problems: To get a second family court in Daviess County, and make the 38th Judicial Circuit more compact,” Minton said.
If the issue isn’t resolved in 2022, Minton said it can’t next be addressed until 2030, when all the judges statewide will be on the ballot.
Johnson said he is aware of the concerns about the proposed changes.
“The Hancock County legal world is not thrilled with this plan,” Johnson said, and added, “We are looking at different options.”
