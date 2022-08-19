On Dec. 10, 2016, Louisville resident Christina Compton was arrested after violating parole — high on illicit substances and three months pregnant.
Compton thought her life was over — that she’d lose custody of her impending child and would die shortly after getting out of prison.
Then she found Freedom House, a treatment center designed to serve pregnant women and parenting mothers to overcome their substance-abuse problems. The organization offers a three-year plan for women to beat their addictions and get their lives on track — all while being able to stay with their children.
According to the organization, nearly 300 healthy babies have been born at Freedom House.
“Freedom House would walk me through my struggles,” Compton told a crowd of Owensboro government and business officials Thursday at Independence Bank, adding that her son just turned 5 years old and lives with her in Louisville.
Compton was the keynote speaker of an event to announce plans to bring a Freedom House to Owensboro.
Jennifer Hancock, CEO of Volunteers of America Mid-States — the organization that runs Freedom House — said at the event that she hopes to have a letter of intent to house the local center in the “old tobacco building” at 1010 Allen St.
PNC Bank has pledged a $100,000 grant to help get the project off the ground, while the Hager Educational Foundation has committed $300,000 over three years. State representative Suzanne Miles said state funds will be devoted to Freedom House, and Mayor Tom Watson said the city will use a “good portion of its opioid settlement fund” towards the project once that money is available.
Hancock said her organization needs probably another $1.5 million to $2 million for property renovations, as well as costs for about 25 rooms for transitional housing.
“Once we secure that, we can begin renovating the space,” she said.
Up to 25 families will be able to be served at a time before they find transitional housing — meaning the organization will be able to serve 50 families simultaneously once it’s fully operational, Hancock said.
Hager Educational Foundation executive director Keith Sanders spoke at the event, telling attendees that their donations will be needed, too.
