While many businesses at 830 Chuck Gray Court have come and gone in recent years, the owner of Jordy’s Restaurant anticipates the eatery becoming a fixture in Owensboro.
The Mexican restaurant opened in August.
Jordy’s has seen a steady increase in customers for its traditional favorites, along with some unique dishes that owner Roque Gonzalez and his family — wife, Esther and son, Roque, Jr. — are proud to offer.
The menu offers a range of special entrees, including Birria tacos and seafood dishes like Jordy’s Camarones — which is grilled shrimp stuffed with poblano peppers wrapped in bacon in the restaurant’s house sauce.
The menu continues to expand as Gonzalez creates items.
“We have a lot of new things that people can come and try,” Gonzalez, 50, said. “... I cook all the time. We love to cook. We like to make something different.”
He also recommends ordering a twist on a common favorite.
“The lobster cheese dip is very, very good,” he said.
In the summertime, Gonzalez pulls out the stops with different beverages served fresh — from mojitos to sangria.
More from this section
The name of the restaurant hones in on the importance of family.
“The name (comes) from my son … Jordy, but he passed away eight years ago,” Gonzalez said. “That’s why I put my son’s name in the business, because we have the whole family here.”
Gonzalez said business was slow the first couple of months, but it has seen an uptick in patrons, especially with the introduction of a Mexican-style lunch buffet.
“When (the restaurant) opened, we (were) low in the lunch — about six to seven tables …,” he said. “I wanted to make something different.”
After debuting the buffet earlier this month, Gonzalez already sees it as a success, with customers coming through the doors Thursday just minutes after the eatery opened.
“...When the customers go away happy, I’m very happy,” he said. “Thank you to all the people who have come (by). I’m very happy when people come in.”
Jordy’s is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with the lunch buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The restaurant also offers a drive-thru service for people to order ahead and pick up meals.
For more information and updates, visit facebook.com/Jordysrestaurant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.