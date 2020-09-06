Twenty-one days after 15-year-old Corban Henry’s life ended on a west end street, more than 50 friends and family members — black and white — gathered near the place he died to remember him and to seek justice for his death.
Henry and a friend were riding a moped on West Fifth Street about 10:20 p.m. on Aug. 15.
He was on the back.
They were just out having fun and riding around on a warm night, friends said Saturday.
As they approached the intersection with Orchard Street on the west end of Kendall-Perkins Park, a shot rang out and Henry was hit in the back.
He died a short time later.
Nancy Henry looked at the friends and family members gathered in the park Saturday to celebrate her son’s life and demand justice for him.
“It gives me hope for our community,” she said. “Everybody is looking for somebody to blame. But we’re just trying to spread awareness” of the violence that’s been growing in the city in recent years.
Nancy Henry said, “From everything we can tell, he was not the intended target. They were just out riding around. The only way I can cope is to believe that God took him because he was too good for this world.”
Peyton Powell, 15, and Corban Henry had known each other since sixth grade — about four years.
They had dated for about a year and planned to start their sophomore year at Owensboro High School together in a few days.
“He was very genuine,” Powell said. “His 16th birthday would have been Oct. 21. He wanted to go to Florida. After graduation, he wanted to get out of Owensboro.”
Powell’s mother, Marla Scott, watched her daughter as she talked.
“She could have been on the back of that moped with him,” Scott said.
She said family and friends “are just trying to make it through another day without him.”
Gary Henry, a cousin, said, “He was funny and outrageous. He liked to fish and hang out with his friends. He was a really good kid.”
Xavier “Xay” Smith, a friend, said, “He was like my little brother. He was a good, funny person. He looked out for others.”
He was just in the wrong place at the wrong time, friend after friend said.
After a short prayer by the cross that marks the spot where Corban Henry died, family and friends began a march from Fifth and Orchard streets to the Daviess County Courthouse, to the Owensboro Police Department and then back to the park.
A sign on the cross says, “Long Live Corban.”
Several marchers carried similar signs.
“My brother from another mother,” one read.
As they marched, they chanted, “Justice for Corban.”
Officer Andrew Boggess, OPD spokesman, said there are no new developments in the case.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call OPD at 270-687-8888 or make an anonymous report to Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.