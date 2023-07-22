Families poured into the Daviess County Lions Club Fairground on Friday for the return of the fair, which officially kicked off Wednesday.
This was the second year that Melissa Thomas and her son, Hayden, of Owensboro, have been to the Daviess County Lions Club Fair.
“He really enjoys it,” she said. “This year he’s wanting to watch the Motorcross races.”
Thomas said she likes the atmosphere of the fair.
“It’s a small-town feel and it’s nice to be here and see people that you know,” she said.
Felicia Cox, with Full Potential Race Promotions, was heading the Motorcross races on Friday with her husband, Dylan.
“We put on a fair race arena cross series through the summer and this is our second year doing it,” she said. “We go around to a bunch of different fairs and host the races.”
Compared to the first year at the Daviess County Lions Fair, Cox said this year has been great.
“We got a few new places that we’re doing this year,” she said. “We actually have over 60 more entries here than we did last year.”
The total number of entries for this year’s race was 182.
“They travel; I have them from Indiana and a few from Tennessee, but it’s mostly Kentucky,” Cox said.
Cox said Motorcross is a family-oriented sport.
“When you get into the Motorcross world, you just meet so many wonderful family-oriented people,” she said. “Everybody is willing to help. It’s tough on the kids but their hearts are
out there.”
Cox said she hopes to return next year with the Motorcross races.
“We love being here,” she said. “This is actually our hometown fair; my husband and I are from Whitesville.”
Jerry and Cindy Napier with CLN Creations were one of the vendors set up at the fair.
“We sell tumblers, sippy cups, water bottles, T-shirts, ink pens,” Jerry Napier said. “There’s a lot that we make that we aren’t even able to bring.”
The couple have been operating CLN Creations full-time for two years and this was the first time they have set up at the fair.
“It hasn’t been bad,” Jerry Napier said. “Earlier in the week there was a lower turnout but it’s Friday night so it should get a lot better.”
Jerry Napier said he likes the freedom of owning a business.
“We get to set up where we want and pick and choose where we want to go,” he said.
To see the CLN Creations inventory, visit facebook.com/clncreations122.
