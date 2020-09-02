Corban Henry’s family held a memorial march for the 15-year-old on Monday near the place where Henry was killed by gunfire more than two weeks ago on the city’s west side. A second march is planned for Saturday.
Henry’s grandmother, Connie Henry, said the family has been in daily contact with Owensboro Police Department detectives and she is confident in the agency. The marches, Henry said, are so people don’t forget about Corban or about the ongoing homicide investigation.
“We just want to honor Corban,” Henry said Tuesday. “We don’t want it to be swept under the rug or ignored.”
Corban Henry was found shot at about 10:20 p.m. on Aug. 15 in the 1500 block of West Fifth Street. Police responding found the teen in the street. OPD reports say Henry died of a single gunshot wound.
Details on the investigation have been scarce. Officer Andrew Boggess, OPD’s public information officer, said Monday investigators were waiting on forensic evidence tests to be completed.
Connie Henry said of the investigators, “Every day, they’ve talked to Corban’s mom.”
“The police officers, I think they took it personal,” Henry said of the shooting. “They are doing everything they can to help.”
Corban Henry would have been a sophomore at Owensboro High School this year. Connie Henry said Corban was riding on the back of a moped when he was shot in the back.
“I think they were heading back to Corban’s home at the time,” she said.
The family has felt Corban’s absence, Connie Henry said.
“Corban was a good kid,” she said. “He was fun … and keeping everyone happy. He cared more for others than he did for himself. He was always there for his mom, making sure she was OK.
“His brothers still don’t know what to think,” Connie Henry said. “It’s like it isn’t real.”
Saturday’s march will be at 1 p.m. on West Fifth Street near Kendall-Perkins Park.
“We are trying to do that march close to where it happened,” Connie Henry said.
“It’s devastating,” she said. “People keep asking, ‘What can I do?’ All you can do is pray.”
Anyone with information on the shooting can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or make an anonymous report to Owensboro Crime Stoppers, at 270-687-8484.
Connie Henry said she hopes people with information about the shooting that killed Corban will come forward.
“People need to open up,” she said. “... They need to speak out, and they can do it anonymously.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.