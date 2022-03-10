Even during the uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the Green River Outreach Family Resource Center of McLean County Public Schools wanted to make sure that students and families were still keeping up their academic chops, while still finding ways to have fun.
Fast forward two years later, they are still doing just that through their “Book, Cook, and Craft” programming.
Becky Atherton, the center’s coordinator, said the program began due to family resource centers needing to fulfill required components, with one of them being family literacy serving students fifth grade and under.
However, COVID posed to be a hindrance at first, as Atherton said the center had previously worked with the schools holding in-person family literacy nights.
“As you know, when COVID hit, schools were on virtual,” Atherton said. “Families couldn’t get together, couldn’t go out, couldn’t do anything. But we were still required to meet those components. …We had to find a way to provide our program in a different way.”
Atherton said that other centers were holding book drive-thrus but was keen on creating programming where she would be able to take a book, and offer an additional component such as crafting and cooking.
Combining those activities, she said, would bring students and families together.
Each family receives one book, along with a craft or activity such as a puzzle and food items to either snack on or something that can be made from scratch with the hope of getting them involved as a family with “hands-on” experiences.
One of the program’s prime examples includes each family receiving a copy of Laura Numeroff’s “If You Give a Moose a Muffin” along with a box of muffin mix and each child had a moose craft to make out of cut-out paper pieces.
This month will include a book about kites — with the goal for each child to receive a kite to encourage physical activity, while also looking into getting Whistle Pops for the treat and to “go along with the sounds of the wind.”
“We kind of try to tie it into the book somehow,” Atherton said.
Not only did it help the center meet their requirement but has also provided other needs.
“...During COVID, activities were … pretty much null and void,” Atherton said. “This provides them something to do at home. It’s no cost to them. …(And) this was kind of a way to also (provide) entertainment ….”
Atherton said that the center will travel across the county to deliver the items to each participating home.
Their first attempt of the program began in April 2020, with more than 35 people showing interest before eventually seeing more active participation and decided to continue with this new method.
“The first few months, people were still just hearing about it because school wasn’t in session,” Atherton said. “But it went so well that when we came back to school, we decided we would just keep it … and when we started school at the beginning of August, … parents still weren’t allowed in the schools and a lot of places, you still couldn’t meet.”
Since then, Atherton has hit the goal of 70 inquiries per month, with some of the participants being part of Head Start program while others are not even enrolled as students in McLean County Public Schools.
Atherton said families are asked to share their engagement in the programming via Facebook and sometimes elect to give out prizes to those who share photos of their participation, though families are not required.
“It’s worked well. We’ve been pleased with it,” Atherton said.
Though COVID cases have been dwindling and restrictions have been eased, Atherton said the program will continue because of the positive response and the flexibility.
“I think part of it is that we take it to the families, and they can do it at their own pace,” Atherton said. “…They’re not having to get out another time to go to the school. …Next year, hopefully we can serve more. We’re maybe looking at maybe doing it every other month … that way we can serve more; we’re still looking at it, but we will be doing it one way or another.”
For more information about the program or to sign up, visit facebook.com/Mclean-Co-Family-Resource-Center-FRYSC-114062040322899 or call 270-273-0065.
