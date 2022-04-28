Family Resource Youth Service Centers across the state are slated to receive a budget increase beginning next school year that local center coordinators say will be impactful for students and their families.

The centers, which are funded through the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and receive an allocation from the Kentucky Department of Education, will see a statewide increase of $9.4 million each fiscal year due to the per student amount going from nearly $184 to $210. The KDE allocation for the Family Resource Youth Service Centers (FRYSCs) will be $48.9 million, according to House Bill 1, which was passed earlier this month.

For some Owensboro Public Schools FRYSCs, this means as much as a 70-90% budget increase from last year.

This news is a breath of fresh air for Jen Hester, Foust Elementary School family resource coordinator, who said that throughout the 2010s, centers worried annually whether funding would be cut. An increase like this gives center coordinators not only peace of mind, but the means to present more programming for families.

Last year, Foust lost its 21st Century federal grant for after-school programs, so the FRYSCs’ budget increase will to allow it regain some of that loss, Hester said.

While the $10,000 increase in Foust’s budget won’t be as significant as the 21st Grant, it will still help, she said.

“We are very fortunate to get this increase,” she said. “We will be able to do more, and the opportunities we will be able to provide for next year will be a big difference for families.”

Caleb York, Daviess County Public Schools student services coordinator, said this increase means an extra $130,000 allocation for county FRYSCs. District centers only recently learned of the funding increase, so they are still in the planning stages as to how the extra funds will be spent, he said.

Centers receive their funding from the district level through the same “per student” formula designed by the state, which is based on how many students at each school qualify for free and reduced lunch. Schools then have FRYSC advisory councils that work with the center coordinators to develop a budget and programming plan, York said.

For DCPS, York said center coordinators and councils have been trying to determine which programs offered by FRYSC have been the “difference makers.”

He said centers are all seeing an increased need, so the district is looking at hiring some additional advocates to work alongside the 14 DCPS center coordinators. There are 18 schools in the district that are serviced by the 14 FRYSC centers. In some instances, that means a coordinator oversees two schools, which can be a strain.

“Students and families have much greater needs than they ever have before,” he said. “We are helping to support families in a lot of ways we didn’t before the pandemic,” including mental health programs. “We also have been increasing our family engagement programs overall.”

Hester said a needs assessment survey sent to families at the beginning of the school year indicated that 54% of parents wanted more offerings of stress and anxiety management programs.

George Powell, Owensboro Public Schools director of student services, said city schools’ FRYSCs will be receiving an overall $75,000 increase in funding, which will make the total budget for the centers $603,000.

He said there have been some concerns in recent years that the FRYSCs funding would be cut, so to see this kind of historic increase is heartening.

“This would be the first increase they have had in quite some time,” he said. “Now there appears to be enough money where our centers can do some things they haven’t been able to do in the past.”

