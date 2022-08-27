This was to be the first family reunion I had been able to attend, now that I’m retired and my schedule was no longer controlled by work responsibilities. So as soon as my Dad’s cousin MaryEllen mentioned the upcoming event, I responded immediately with an enthusiastic “Yes! I’ll be there!”
And I was.
Mine was the only branch of the family tree that left Buffalo as children; all the rest of my cousins grew up together in a close-knit group that gets together often and happily — an experience that was as foreign to me as the southern accents that redefined my reality starting at age 8. But over the past decade, I’ve traveled “home” as often as possible, touched and humbled every single time by the warm welcome extended to me by these people, my relatives … my family.
This reunion would be a bittersweet experience for me: Happy because it would be my first opportunity to spend an extended period of time with my cousins, aunts and others in a relaxed atmosphere, but sad because now that I could finally attend a reunion of my family, my Dad is no longer with us.
He is, in fact, one of 11 relatives who have passed away since the previous reunion, but MaryEllen had planned a lovely candlelight lantern ceremony in which each of them would be remembered and honored.
But life goes on, after all, and I was thankful for the opportunity to gather with those who are still with us.
It was important to me that my cousins should know how much this reunion meant to me, so I cast about for ways I could show my appreciation and also proudly represent my adopted home of Kentucky. I decided to take three boxes of made-right-here-in-Owensboro bourbon balls. I figured these treats would be a hit, and boy, was I right about that.
I also scoured my family tree archives, making copies of photographs, letters and documents that I thought might be of interest to my cousins. Even though they grew up surrounded by celebrations of our Irish heritage, I looked for items my Dad has given me over the years that maybe they hadn’t seen before, as well as information I have uncovered through my genealogy research. I put everything together in an album, neatly labeling photos with names and dates, and carefully organizing various ephemera in a way that I hoped would make sense. My handwriting is not the best, but I carefully and painstakingly printed notes pointing out details that might otherwise be overlooked or unknown.
Then I packed the album into my (really cool) messenger bag, hoisted it onto my shoulder with a grunt, and off I went.
Well, the reunion was wonderful. What a delight to be among people who look like me (even if they don’t sound like me) and to joyously participate in the kinds of activities I love most: A visit to an astronomical observatory, a tour of a historic home, and an incredibly educational and unexpectedly moving visit to the Robert H. Jackson Center, which is “dedicated to the principles of equality, fairness and justice.”
I bunked in with my cousin and her wife. Jerry Ann and I pored over my collection of photos, and she helpfully supplied identifications and backstories I had otherwise not known. A cousin from Ireland, with whom I had previously connected via a DNA match, joined us for dinner, sitting beside me and telling stories of the family from “the old country” to an enraptured audience. Another cousin gifted me with a beautiful poster documenting the history of our family name, its blazon of arms and its crest. Everyone received a piece of lovely stemware, personalized with our names and decorated with shamrocks.
Precious keepsakes and mementos, but best of all was the feeling of belonging, of being part of a family that honors and celebrates its history and legacy … all the while reaching out to embrace newcomers and prodigals alike in a spirit of love, acceptance and joy.
“Yes!” I had said. “I’ll be there!”
And I was. And I always will be.
(0) comments
