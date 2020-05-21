High academic achievement runs in Lily Cecil’s family.
The recent eighth-grade graduate of Heritage Christian School was the valedictorian of her class, an achievement that her father Ben Cecil also received 24 years ago when he attended the school. They are the first father-daughter pair to earn such an accolade in the school’s history.
March 13 was the last time Lily saw her classmates and teachers in school. The 14-year-old wasn’t expecting that to be the last time she would see them in that capacity, so she was feeling a little down about finishing out her 11-year history at the school. She and the other 16 students in her graduating class were close, she said.
“I was sad not to be able to be with them, but having the parade for graduation was nice, and it really cheered me up,” she said.
For the end of the year, students and their families were asked to drive through the Heritage Christian School parking lot to receive their report cards and awards. The school only goes up to eighth grade, so the students who were graduating were asked to stand along the parade route so everyone could congratulate them and say goodbye.
Lily said it was fun, and she didn’t find out she was valedictorian until that day.
“I was so excited,” she said. “I’m very proud to be able to also do the accomplishment that (my dad) did. I could not have done it without him and my mom, my teachers, my classmates.”
Ben Cecil was in the fourth graduating class at the private school in Owensboro. He always knew his daughter was smart, and he and his wife have always encouraged her to do her best, he said.
Lily has attended Heritage Christian School since she was in preschool, and Ben Cecil said he has tried not to pressure her but always told her to do her best.
“I told her every day all I expect you to do is do your best every day,” he said. “Whatever that is is OK with me, and she did.”
Ben Cecil said he and his wife could not be more proud of their daughter, who will be attending Daviess County High School in the fall.
“She worked really hard and read a lot and studied a lot and performed well,” he said. “We thought it was such a neat thing for us both to have been named valedictorian.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.