If you find yourself driving along Kentucky 54, make sure to stop by Jeff Lashbrook’s home on Indian Creek Loop in the Stonegate subdivision and say hello to his 20-foot tall 3D snowman named Fred, who is made up of 10,000 Christmas lights and dressed to the nines.

The Lashbrook family is celebrating the 29th year of their “Owensboro Christmas Lights” display, which began Nov. 27.

Since moving into the Stonegate neighborhood in 1992, the Lashbrook family’s display has grown from a few decorated bushes to large Christmas themes with colorful and glamorous drive-by and walk-through scenes that catch the eyes of Owensboro and beyond.

The tradition stems from fond memories that Lashbrook had with his grandfather.

“I know my granddad had wreaths in all of the windows,” Lashbrook said. “I guess that’s how it started. Just wanted to make it a little bit more, you know ….”

At one time, the display was made up of over 300,000 lights, but Lashbrook admits that he’s lost count after switching to LED lights in recent years.

“Usually I can tell with the other wattages about how much electricity used, how much light we had,” Lashbrook said. “Now, with the others, I really can’t tell at all by that. …It’s probably not as much as the (300,000) because you get by with less lights with the newer ones ….”

Some of the lights that Lashbrook uses today are from when he started the display.

“We try to make it classy and not just (stuff) thrown everywhere,” Lashbrook laughed. “We try to make it look pretty, too.”

The tradition has become a family affair, with assistance from his wife Connie, son Tyler, who creates a display at his home in Louisville, daughters Kelsey and Jessica, and the latter’s husband, Josh Fisher. Lashbrook said that they begin getting construction started mid-October and usually have the display ready to go for the public shortly after Thanksgiving.

“I work full-time (on it) on the weekends, (and) through the week I work on it for about two or three hours,” Lashbrook said.

But the work doesn’t start in the latter half of the year.

“Everybody thinks that it’s just October to the first of January, but we work on making things (as) an all-year-round thing,” Lashbrook said.

The scenes that are designed and scattered throughout Lashbrook’s property are based on his family, recalling memories of when he and Connie got married and raising their children, and it depicts many classic Christmas themes, such as a hand-built nativity scene, snowman, penguin playground, trains and a wooden two-way path leading to a Toyland scene complete with wreaths, a bench for families to take pictures on and a custom-made fireplace structure.

While hundreds of cars come through annually to view the display, Lashbrook started seeing more faces coming by after the display was featured on the second season of ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” in 2014.

“It seemed like it really picked up that year, and I guess every year since,” Lashbrook said. “...This year, it seems like there’s less car traffic than we’ve had in years, but foot traffic is the most ever…. One night it looked like it was (the) downtown river.”

Lorie Beavin of Owensboro has been visiting the display for about six years, bringing her daughter Abbie and Abbie’s cousins, Adalynn and Connor Millay.

“I take their picture every year, and it’s just fun to compare how much they’ve grown,” Beavin said.

Kacie Carter of Owensboro notes that she enjoys seeing the lit-up ornaments hanging in the trees and how much her daughters, Mia, 5, and Emmi, 2, have enjoyed coming out for the past three years.

“I just like seeing their reactions when we come,” Carter said. “That’s always fun.”

Lashbrook’s passion goes beyond the yearly design.

Besides having a virtual Santa visible from one of the bedrooms, Lashbook volunteers to play the holy jolly character for the crowd, while also holding a neighborhood effort “Christmas in Stonegate,” where they raise funds for local organizations.

This year, they have been raising funds for Borrowed Hearts Owensboro and Wendell Foster.

“We saw that we had so many people out and thought that we could do something for the community, too,” Lashbrook said.

With almost three decades under his belt, Lashbrook still has a love for putting on the display, though it can sometimes be understandably tiring physically, and he has hopes that his grandchildren will find an interest in the tradition and keep it alive in the future.

“...I might be a little crazy, I don’t know anymore,” Lashbrook joked. “I know my body is not feeling like doing it anymore. I mean, it’s a lot of work ….”

One of Lashbrook’s grandsons, Bryce Pedley, 7, has already been helping his grandfather switch on the lights for the past two years.

“What I like about it is that I turn on the lights … and whenever I’m done, I get to go into the house, and it’s really cool to see them all turned on,” he said.

While it takes a little over one month to get set up each year, Lashbrook said that the family is able to get the display taken down in a matter of four to five days.

Though Lashbrook said they didn’t add too much to this year’s layout, he is already brainstorming for December 2022.

“(We’re) going to (have) a Grinch — like an 18-foot Grinch,” Lashbrook said. “It’s going to be looking over a fence, kind of peeking out.”

For more information in regard to viewing hours and updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/owensborkchristmaslights.