Quinton Pence got involved with the Knottsville Volunteer Fire Department when he was a junior in high school and became a firefighter with the department on his 18th birthday.
His first fire call was to a wildland fire on his grandfather’s farm.
Pence is now a member of the Daviess County Fire Department, but still volunteers at Knottsville. The volunteer department, where Pence’s father, Kerry Pence, is chief and other family members are firefighters, is an important part of Pence’s life.
“It’s a second family,” Pence said of the Knottsville Fire Department. “I work with people who were on (the department) since I was a baby. I work with people who came to my school for Career Day. We check up on each other.”
Pence is a firefighter and paramedic with the Daviess County Fire Department, as well as a paramedic with AMR and a flight paramedic. If that wasn’t enough, Pence also works with his uncle’s excavating business.
Pence said he knew he wanted to be a firefighter from an early age and never had a second thought.
“I was 11 or 12 and decided that was what I wanted to do,” Pence said. “My dad had been involved in the fire service ever since I can remember. I fell in love with it.
“Growing up there (at the Knottsville department), I got to see the family atmosphere. It’s good to see how serious everyone can be in a time of need.”
The volunteer fire departments respond regularly with the county fire department, and Pence got to work with county crews. Daviess County was the only full-time department Pence wanted to join.
“I had high hopes of coming here,” he said. “My dad worked here for a few years, and I grew up with a lot of people who worked here.”
At Daviess County, Pence became interested in becoming a paramedic. As part of paramedic training, Pence did 500 hours of work as a member of an ambulance crew.
“You live on an ambulance for a while,” he said.
The pandemic has been a difficult time for the fire service. County, city and volunteer departments respond to medical emergencies, so firefighters learned how to adjust to the situation, Pence said.
“In the beginning, nobody knew what they were dealing with,” he said. “You had limited information. PPE was hard to get a hold of.
“We always wear PPE” on medical calls. “But we had to add extra steps to protect ourselves, and protect our patients.”
The precautions adopted during the pandemic are standard procedure today, he said.
The pandemic has made some medical response more efficient. To avoid the risk of a COVID exposure, the department reduced the crew that responds to some medical emergencies from four firefighters to two. That left two firefighters who were ready to respond to a second medical call.
“On typical medical calls (two firefighters) are more than capable of handling the situation,” Pence said. By splitting crews, “we have been able to essentially double our resources.”
That’s only true for some calls, of course: A full, four-member crew responds to serious medical emergencies, vehicle collisions and fire calls.
A 24-hour shift with the county fire department has its routines. The shift trains together, does cleaning and other chores at the station, shares meals and does administrative work. The shift also responds to frequent calls for service.
“More often than not, we have several service calls scattered throughout the day,” Pence said.
The time Pence does have away from one job or the other he spends with family, his girlfriend and on hobbies like hunting, fishing and playing the guitar. Pence said he also enjoys the time he spends with his fellow firefighters.
“It’s a family environment, so we’ll talk about our personal lives,” Pence said. “I do truly love what I do. I’m fortunate.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.