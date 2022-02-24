Lannie Bolton began collecting NASCAR memorabilia more than 35 years ago. Today, the NASCAR Family Museum adjacent to his home in Calhoun displays 10,000 pieces, telling the story of the sport from its inception through the modern era.
Bolton decided to construct a building to properly display his collection in 2005. Located at 4290 U.S. Highway 431, the museum is open by appointment to diehard racing enthusiasts and curious passersby alike.
“I started collecting years ago,” Bolton said. “It was something that fascinated me, with cards.”
Knowing the collectability and value of baseball cards, Bolton began to buy complete sets of NASCAR collector cards.
“I said, if this thing turns out like baseball cards, there is no telling what we might have one of these days,” he said.
Today, his collection includes untold thousands of individual collector cards, including the first sets ever issued by NASCAR during the late 1980s.
It was while traveling for work as a supervisor for Envision Contractors that Bolton began exploring neighboring towns to where he was working. He estimates that he has purchased NASCAR memorabilia in about 20 states.
For Bolton, collecting is a family affair. While he enjoys completing sets of cards and other promotional items, such as small diecast cars given away in cereal boxes, his son Rodney Bolton was staying busy collecting diecast replicas of the race cars.
While working in Spartanburg, South Carolina, Bolton would drive up to the Mooresville, North Carolina. Known for being the hometown to a significant number of NASCAR teams, Bolton was able to get an up-close-and-personal look at the inner workings of a professional race shop.
“They let you go anywhere in these garages you wanted to go,” he said.
Bolton was even able to speak with Dale Earnhardt’s mother, Martha.
While he doesn’t have a favorite driver, Bolton said he definitely has a favorite era of NASCAR history.
“Before Earnhardt died,” he said. “Everybody went to beat Earnhardt, they didn’t go to win the race, they went to beat him.”
In addition to countless diecast race cars and collector cards, just about every imaginable piece of NASCAR memorabilia is carefully displayed in handmade cases and picture frames. While the sheer volume of items in the museum could sound overpowering to some, Bolton has taken care to carefully curate his collection. Armed with a pointer, which he uses to highlight items in the collection, he walks visitors around the checkerboard walkway through the museum.
“I explain everything to them as they go through,” he said. “I can tell them about every piece in there.”
One museum highlight is a collection of about 25 racing slicks that were used by different NASCAR teams during a race at Daytona International Speedway.
The tires, which include certification documenting what race car each one came off of, were donated by Owensboro native and retired NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip.
“All of those ran the same Sunday, and he shipped them to me,” Bolton said.
On another occasion, an Owensboro woman who had once owned a toy warehouse in the city with her late husband contacted Bolton to see if he would be interested in her husband’s collection of 1/64-scale diecast NASCAR vehicles.
“I said, ‘What are they?,’ and she said, ‘They are the first ones that were ever made,’ ” Bolton said.
She then offered the diecast cars to Bolton for $1 each for the collection of 353 cars.
“I said, ‘Lady, do you know what these things are worth?’ ” he recalled. “She said, ‘Yeah, I know what they are worth, but I want you to have them for the museum.’ ”
Bolton said that he has tried to educate his grandchildren about the collection and would like to see the museum continued on by the next generation.
“This stuff is just like the stock market, it is up and down,” he said. “But here is what I tell the kids, as we go on, the generations, I want this thing to keep going. I want one of the grandkids to take it over and keep it going.
“They have to get big enough to know what it is and exactly what it is worth.”
To make an appointment to visit the NASCAR Family Museum, call 270-929-5233.
