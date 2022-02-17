The Dustin Worthington Memorial Fund is holding its 23rd year of the “I Love Cows” essay contest.
According to University of Kentucky’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, the contest is open to all Kentucky FFA and 4-H members that are interested in the cattle industry and awards a heifer to each winner, while encouraging youth to participate in a “chain program” where winners donate their first-born heifer back into the program.
“With this memorial fund and essay, students that have a passion for beef cattle and the cattle industry are benefited and they are donated a calf,’’ said Benji Kilgore, ag teacher at McLean County High School. “They’re able to maybe start a cattle operation of their own (or) expand the operation that they have and do something that I think is really important to have to our FFA chapter; which is to give back.”
The contest, which was created in memory of Dustin Dale Worthington of Harrodsburg in Mercer County, began in April 2000 founded by his parents Dena and Dennis Worthington, originally with the idea of doing a scholarship fund despite it not being one of Dustin Worthington’s top priorities.
“Dustin didn’t like school and he never did,” Dena Worthington said. “In kindergarten, he said ‘I’m not going to college.’ So, every year was a struggle.”
Dustin Worthington received his high school diploma at 16 after being homeschooled and was keen on getting his feet wet in the farm industry.
“He wanted to farm and we didn’t have, at that time; my father had just sold their farm in 1994 — so we really didn’t live on a farm,” Dena Worthington said. “But Dustin wanted to haul cows. … He would go to stockyards and he had two or three trucks.”
Dustin Worthington passed away on April 4, 2000 due to an automobile accident after he and his friend Dale Goodpaster went to Goodpaster’s grandparents home to measure gates and were leaving a country store in the Mayo area when they hit head on with a semi-trailer truck.
Dustin Worthington’s love of hauling cows influenced Dennis Worthington to have the idea of giving a student a cow as opposed to setting up a scholarship fund to help youth to develop a heifer.
And part of that idea was that it would potentially begin starting one’s own herd with hopes to creating a business.
Dena Worthington said that McLean County has made multiple appearances in the contest since 2003 and that The Friends of McLean County 4-H and FFA started donating animals for the contest almost annually since 2013.
Kilgore said he was familiar with the program when he was in high school and said that sees the benefits of this program.
“I’m all for it,” Kilgore said. “I’m a big supporter of the cattle industry myself (and) I love cows as well. I grew up raising beef cattle and without that, I wouldn’t be where I am today with the experiences that it gave me.”
Dena Worthington has been surprised by the turnout and the longevity that the program has continued to have and hopes that it makes a larger impact statewide.
“...We would love to have it in every county in Kentucky,” Dena Worthington said. “That’s our goal is to introduce Dustin to everybody around the state. He was worth knowing and he was a likable young man. …He was a larger than life personality.”
The award ceremony takes place each year on April 4, the day of Dustin Worthington’s anniversary, at the Mercer County Extension Office.
“We choose to make something good out of something bad,” Dena Worthington said.
Since 2000, more than $475,000, or 309 animals, has been awarded with 124 of recipients donating back to the program.
Typically, more than 60 to 100 essays are sent in annually with eight to 10 animals donated.
Dena Worthington said that the essays that stand out are more about passion and the content rather than the grammar.
“You can just tell if they put thought and effort into their writing,” Dena Worthington said.
Kilgore, however, sees the contest as a way for his students to apply all of their knowledge.
“We are encouraged to intermingle all the subjects (and) incorporate all the subjects into agriculture,” Kilgore said. “And this is a great way to incorporate writing into our curriculum and use the skills that the students learn in their other classes and put them into real-life effect.”
With the 23rd ceremony coming up, Dennis Worthington won’t be in attendance as he passed away in October 2021, but Dena Worthington is looking on the bright side.
“He’s with Dustin now,” Dena Worthington said. “That’s what gets me through.”
However, Dena Worthington feels that Dustin Worthington would have been happy to see what his legacy has done for young people that share the same enthusiasm.
“I don’t think that he would have believed he made that kind of an impact on people,” Dena Worthington said. “...I think he would have been very shocked and proud; proud that he made that kind of impact in somebody’s life and people’s lives have changed from (this).”
The deadline for essay submissions is March 3.
For more information on the contest, including rules and the application form, visit dustinworthingtonmemorial.org or facebook.com/dustindale.worthingtonmemorial
If interested in donating a heifer or beef breed animal, contact Dena Worthington at 859-612-7260.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.