For Giving Tuesday, Owensboro resident Heather Blair wanted to give back to an organization that has given so much to her and her family during a time of need.
Blair lost one of her sons, Austin Blair, in 2008 to an unknown virus that attacked his airways.
At age 2, Austin was diagnosed at birth with Down syndrome.
The diagnosis, Heather Blair said, was a surprise to the whole family, but the Green River Area Down Syndrome Association was there to help provide resources, educational tools and even support groups to the family to help them learn more about the diagnosis and what to expect.
Although it took the family some time to process, they eventually found an extended family in GRADSA, Heather Blair said.
“We just fell in love with the organization and the support to each other,” she said. “It was good to see other children that looked like our and see parents who were going through the same things. Just the support and love we felt from everyone from the start — we just became instant family.”
When Heather Blair’s son, Noah Blair, had a son, he named him after his late brother, Austin.
So for Giving Tuesday, the family decided to hold a fundraiser for GRADSA in honor of Heather Blair’s late son, Austin, and as a thank-you for everything the organization has done to assist the family and her grandson.
“It just fits. It feels like we’ve always been a part of the organization. Just to be able to connect with the other parents and to have that connection to other kids like [Austin],” she said. “It was just an easy fit for us to be able to give for them.”
Blair said the family also held a similar fundraiser for GRADSA in July in honor of her late son’s birthday and were able to raise around $500.
She said so far, the fundraiser has brought in several hundred with donations still coming in as of Wednesday morning.
Tiffany Thrash, executive director for GRADSA said it is an honor to be supported by one of its families in this way and means a lot to know that what the organization is doing helps the community.
“It means more than I can express with words,” she said. “It shows us that our families know we are truly doing our best to serve, that the funds we raise are stretched as far as they can be for our cause, that we are a team and are working together to make GRADSA possible, and so much more.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
