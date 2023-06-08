The Owensboro Family YMCA is offering scholarships to recent high school graduates through the organization’s YMCA Young Leaders Scholarship program.
A YMCA press release says the the scholarship program is for students who graduated high school this year, who “possess outstanding integrity, excellence and a passion to make a difference.”
The Family YMCA awarded seven Young Leaders Scholarships last year.
The press release says applicants will be evaluated on a number of factors, including financial need, academics, community involvement, YMCA engagement and extracurricular activities in high school.
All recent graduates are encouraged to apply.
The deadline to apply is June 16, and recipients will be recognized on Aug. 11.
To receive an application, call Kristi Harrison, YMCA director of operations, at 270-663-8203, or at kristi@owensboroymca.org.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
