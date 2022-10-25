The Owensboro Family YMCA and the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County will hold another set of forums this week, to answer questions about the proposed collaboration between the two agencies.

The forums will be held at 11:30 a.m. and at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Family YMCA, 900 Kentucky Parkway.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

