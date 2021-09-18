I knew it was going to happen. I just hoped it never would.
I was walking my dog and thinking about all the things I wanted to accomplish on this beautiful September weekend — and then my cellphone rang. Nothing I had intended to do from that point forward got done; there was too much else to be done.
As soon as I saw Aunt Sylvia’s name on the screen, I knew.
As soon as I heard her voice, I knew.
My dad was gone.
What I did or said after she told me — I don’t know.
I ended up back home. I cried as I made a series of phone calls, sent out some texts, tapped out a few emails.
In between, my phone rang again and again as the news spread in waves through our family network.
My dad’s cousin Donal called me from Ireland.
“Ah, my dear, Jaisus God be with ye,” he cried.
My son assured me I had done everything I could to keep my dad safe and happy and well in his final days.
My boss promised me the office would get along fine without me — but first offered his support and prayers.
The police officer who responded to the 911 call took the time to tell me he was sorry for my loss.
The funeral home director said he would carry out Dad’s final wishes with respect and dignity.
My dad’s neighbor said she never saw Dad so happy as he was when I visited him.
Calls, emails, texts — all throughout the day, family, friends and loved ones said, “I’m sorry.” “I love you.” And perhaps most appreciated of all: “Your dad adored you.”
My brother Patrick booked my flight for me, and then I called my cousin Steve to confirm my arrival time. Dad never made any attempt to disguise the fact that Steve was his favorite nephew; the two of us had often laughed about that; this time, our laughter was tearful.
I went to the office, tied up a few loose ends, set up an “out of office” message on my email account, took my dog over to my son’s house, and went back home to wander in circles while I tried to figure out what to pack.
Skirt, top, nice shoes. Jeans, T-shirts, socks, underwear, Phone charger, make-up, toothbrush.
And then I drove to Nashville, where I would catch my flight to Buffalo in the morning.
I listened to music all the way there. And I remembered a song that I had heard when I had very first reconnected with my dad after a separation of many years.
“The Scarlet Tide,” by Allison Krauss:
“When I recall his parting words, must I accept his fate?
Or take myself far from this place?
… Why would I want him just to lose him again?”
And now my dad is gone, and I have taken myself far from this place, and I am learning to accept his fate — and my own.
And I have lost him again forever.
But oh Daddy, I am so blessed, and I am so comforted by your parting words: “You’re the best. Good-bye, good luck and God bless. I love you.”
I love you, too.
