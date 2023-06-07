PRE-ROMP PARTY PIC 1

Rick Faris, the current International Bluegrass Music Association’s “New Artist of the Year” and main stage performer for 2023 ROMP, will perform a free concert as part of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s “pre-ROMP Extravaganza” at 7 p.m. June 10. The event will also coincide with the release of Faris’ new album, “Uncommon Sky,” on June 9.

 Photo submitted

With the 20th anniversary of ROMP getting underway in the next few weeks, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum is eager to give a glimpse of what’s to come.

The facility will host its free “pre-ROMP extravaganza” at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10. The event will feature musician Rick Faris, the current International Bluegrass Music Association’s “New Artist of the Year,” playing a free concert inside Woodward Theatre.

