With the 20th anniversary of ROMP getting underway in the next few weeks, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum is eager to give a glimpse of what’s to come.
The facility will host its free “pre-ROMP extravaganza” at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10. The event will feature musician Rick Faris, the current International Bluegrass Music Association’s “New Artist of the Year,” playing a free concert inside Woodward Theatre.
Faris, who will be a main stage performer at this year’s ROMP, will also celebrate the release of his new record, “Uncommon Sky,” which is scheduled to come out June 9 via Dark Shadow Recordings.
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, said the timing of the event and Faris’ release “worked out so well,” and he feels the event will be a good introduction to what people can expect during the festival at Yellow Creek Park.
“Knowing this is (Rick’s) first time at ROMP, we just thought that Owensboro and the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum is the perfect place for this album release event to take place,” he said. “(It) also (provides) a peak for ROMP ticket holders (to see) somebody that’s going to be playing the main stage this year.
“In some ways, it’s to celebrate new music, but it’s also celebrating that ROMP is just around the corner.”
Joslin said the event will also include “some ROMP merch” available for purchase, which will include the 2023 ROMP poster and an additional “keepsake” poster marking the 20th anniversary of the festival.
“It’s a really great design, and in a creative way … it integrates the names of all the artists who have played at the ROMP festival the past 20 years,” Joslin said about the latter.
With ROMP set to begin June 21, Joslin said he and his team are “rockin’ and ready” for opening day.
“We’ve been at this for a few years … and everything is really set,” he said. “... I feel really great how things are coming together.
“People are really excited about the lineup, (as) ticket sales reflect that. I know a lot of people are traveling in for this year’s event. We are so looking forward to ROMP this year.”
Doors for the pre-ROMP event will open at 6 p.m. Bar and concessions will be available.
For more information on the upcoming ROMP festival, visit rompfest.com.
