Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance recently honored two area agents.
Tyson Sandefur of Ohio County was named agent of the year and Gavin Roberts, Daviess County-central agency manager for Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance, was named agency manager of the year.
Both men won the same awards for District 1, which includes 24 counties in western Kentucky.
A news release said the awards recognize the men’s excellence in overall sales production, satisfactory loss-ratio, service to policyholders and affirmative attitude.
Sanderfur lives in No Creek in Ohio County with his wife, Laura, and their four children.
He has a degree in agribusiness from Western Kentucky University and has been an agent with Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance since February 2004.
Sandefur is chairman of the board of trustees at No Creek Community Church and a member of the Ohio County Ag Development Board, Ohio County Chamber of Commerce, Hartford-Beaver Dam Lions Club, Farm Credit Advisory Board and the Ohio County Extension Board.
Roberts began his career as an agent in the Daviess County Agency in March 2001.
He became agency manager in June 2008.
Roberts has a bachelor’s degree in agriculture from Western Kentucky University with a minor in business.
He and his wife, Molly, have three daughters.
Roberts serves on the board of Owensboro Health, is actively involved with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and is the voice of the Lady Panthers softball team for all home games.
There are 375 Kentucky Farm Bureau agents in all of Kentucky’s 120 counties.
