There was a packed house Saturday morning at Daviess County High School for the 42nd Annual Farm City Breakfast, which returned as an in-person event after being disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
While COVID-19 cases have declined in recent weeks, the event recognized the impact the virus has had on the Daviess County farming community.
Clint Hardy, Daviess County Cooperative Extension agent, said the Farm City Breakfast Planning Committee began recognizing an individual or group that has done something of real meaning and importance in the farming community through its Farm City Humanitarian Award.
“We read a lot of about the stresses and the things going on in the world, but it is really neat when we hear a story about someone who really went above and beyond their typical day-to-day activities to reach out and help someone else,” he said.
This year’s Farm City Humanitarian Award recipients were recognized for having come to the aid of the Sparks family when David Sparks became ill with COVID-19. He died in October at age 54.
Brey Farms, Castlen Farms, Matt Castlen Farms, Knott Farms, Ebelhar Farms, Mitchell Farms, Mulligan Farms, Strode Farms, Stroup Farms and Wes Poole Farms received the award.
“The Sparks family, they farm out in Philpot, farm south of Owensboro all the way up to Hancock County,” Hardy said. “David fell ill right there at harvest last year, and the team that they had to assist them in their harvest activities, they had a lot of work to get done, including carrying the stress of David being in the hospital and then losing him.
“You can just imagine the burden that was placed on them right there in the September and October period.”
Teresa Sparks said that her family was greatly touched by everyone that came to help while her husband was sick.
“I just think it is amazing,” Sparks said. “We live in a pretty special community, and I don’t think people realize that until you are the recipient of the help that we received from those people. It is very humbling, that is the best way to describe it.”
The event also addressed mental health in the farming community, with guest speaker Chloe Ebelhar of Apollo High School FFA and a panel featuring Joan Hayden of Hayden Farms, Dr. Wanda-Figueroa-Peralta of RiverValley Behavioral Health and Dr. Julie Marfell of the University of Kentucky College of Nursing.
Ebelhar, nationally recognized for her speech on mental health in farming and agriculture, spoke about her own family’s experience and how she wanted to do something to help break the stigmatism surrounding mental health in farming communities.
“Even though I am only 16 years old, I have already seen firsthand how environmental factors and stress can push a person to their breaking point,” she said.
After speaking with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, Ebelhar was encouraged to start a conversation about the issues surrounding mental health and substance abuse in farming communities.
“This epidemic I am speaking of has single-handedly taken over our world on a widespread scale, and it is not even a physical infection,” she said. “The mental health issues and substance abuse seen in society today are deadlier than any virus, and it plagues our agricultural communities at an exceedingly alarming rate.”
Marfell said farmers are strong individuals and that while that strength is a good thing, farmers must also be strong with themselves and take care of themselves. That includes mental health.
“I do believe that mental health should not be stigmatized, it is just like any other disease,” she said. “It is treatable, and you need each other.”
While it is common for friends and family to rally around an individual with an illness such as cancer, Marfell said that is not the case when it comes to those struggling with their mental health.
“It is an illness, and we need to see it that way and take that other stigma away from it,” she said.
