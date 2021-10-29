The Owensboro Regional Farmers’ Market, 1205 Triplett St., is closing out its 2021 season in style.
Saturday will mark the debut of the first Halloween Market.
And the second Holiday Market is coming Nov. 6, the market’s last day of the season.
“This really has been a good year,” said Beck Glenn, the market’s manager. “The market is growing every year.”
Eighteen vendors are scheduled for Saturday’s Halloween event from 8 a.m. to noon.
Glenn said children can trick-or-treat with the vendors during that time.
And there’s a costume parade at 10 a.m.
Winners will be selected in three categories — children, adult and groups/families.
A fall-themed photo spot will be set up for people to take pictures and selfies, Glenn said.
Pumpkins and gourds will be plentiful, she said, and Halloween-theme bakery goods will be available.
The Holiday Market is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 6.
More than 50 vendors — the most this season — will be participating, Glenn said.
“We’ll have our regular vendors — produce, meat, dairy, bakery,” she said. “But we’ll also have crafters and artisans with lots of gift items.”
Glenn said those selling perishable goods will take orders for later delivery.
Each vendor will donate one item for a raffle that day, she said.
A holiday photo spot will be set up with a Christmas tree.
Glenn said both events will be held rain or shine.
The Halloween Market is completely under the pavilion, she said.
“The Holiday Market is both inside and outside, but will happen no matter the weather,” she said.
Glenn said the market is planning more festival themes for 2022 and creating more things for children to do.
The market began downtown in 1983 and has been at its current location since 2016.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
