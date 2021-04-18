It was overcast and cool Saturday morning, with a bit of breeze blowing through the Owensboro Regional Farmers Market on Triplett Street.
But Alisha Hardison, owner of Dalisha’s Desserts, had a good morning, and was nearing the end of her stock at 9:30 a.m., just 90 minutes after the market had opened for the first Saturday of the 2021 season.
“We are almost out completely,” Hardison said, and added, “we had several people here at the beginning.”
“Everybody is anticipating the market opening, and everybody is read to get back out again,” Hardison said.
April is a little early for the fresh-grown vegetables that will fill market tables later in the spring and summer. But the market, which will be open weekends until Tuesday and Thursday hours are added in June, was busy Saturday morning, with vendors selling flower arrangements, coffee and wine, breads and pastries, meats and other items.
Martha Boucherie, of Boucherie Vineyards and Winery, has been coming to the Owensboro farmers market for the last few years. The morning’s sales had been brisk, Boucherie said.
“I’ve sold several bottles of wine, and several slushies,” Boucherie said. “I brought a case of everything. I’ve sold out of a variety of things (at past markets), but never a whole case.”
Taylor Mahlinger, co-founder of Southern Secrets Pastries and Desserts, had considered closing shop last year.
“We originally started this to pay for my college tuition, and I graduated last May,” Mahlinger said.
But Mahlinger and her sister and co-founder, Mackenzie Mahlinger, made the right decision to stay in business. Before 10 a.m. Saturday, the Southern Secrets booth had been wiped clean of breads, and only had a few packages of cookies left to sell.
“I think it has been fantastic,” Taylor Mahlinger said. “It’s bigger than I expected for opening day, especially for the weather.
“It was pretty crazy,” Mahlinger said. “We had quite a few customers.” Preparation for the market took “a lot of long hours,” she said.
“But it’s worth it to make customers happy and bring joy to the market,” Mahlinger said.
Becky Bridges, owner of The Pink Poppy, had brought a number of flower arrangements from her Utica microfarm to the market Saturday.
“I farm about 3,000 square feet. The goal is to grow as many flowers out of that as possible,” Bridges said. Saturday was Bridges’ first day selling flowers at the farmers market.
“It has been good,” Bridges said, and added, “I spent the last two days figuring out what I’d need and making the arrangements.
“I think people are excited spring is here,” Bridges said. Growing and arranging flower bouquets is work, “but that’s what I like to do for fun,” Bridges said.
“My husband teases me and says he married the girl who likes to play in the dirt,” Bridges said.
Mallory Robertson, who was selling honey at the Cecil Farms table, said the farm will have fresh vegetables and fruit on sale at the market later this year.
“It has been a good first day,” Robertson said. The farmers market is a good way to draw customers to the business, Robertson said.
“We have a farm stand as well, and a lot of people just want to buy local,” Robertson said.
