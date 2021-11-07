Madison Alexander, owner of Sweet Silo Designs, was selling Christmas ornaments and arty tassels at the Owensboro Regional Farmers Market.
It was Alexander’s first time selling at the market, and it was taking a chance. After all, visiting vendors have to pay for space at the Triplett Street market.
The market opened at 8 a.m. for the season’s final day and for the its Holiday Market. By 10:30 a.m., Alexander said she was already in the black for the day.
“I’ve already made that (rental fee) back, and my most expensive item is $10,” Alexander said. If anything, Alexander said it was possible she’d start selling out of items before the market closed at noon.
“I wish I had brought more,” she said.
The market’s large shelter was full, as crafters selling jewelry, clothing and Christmas themed ornaments mixed with the traditional vegetable and food vendors who are the market’s mainstay for most of the season. Outside the shelter a number of vendors sold their items under tents.
Crystal Daugherty was helping her mother Alicia Daugherty at the Kentucky Pie Shop stand. The Ohio County-based business was swamped with people buying pies and other sweets.
“I think everyone is excited to be here,” Crystal Daugherty said. Although there was still more than an hour left in the day, the stand had already sold out of a number of types of pies.
“We’re looking to expand, so we’ll definitely be at this event next year,” Daugherty said.
Beck Glenn, the market’s manager, said the Holiday Market brings in new customers, while also attracting craft vendors who might be interested in becoming marker members.
Because the pandemic has unsettled so many plans, farmers market officials organized events like Saturday’s Holiday Market on the fly, Glenn said.
“This year, we didn’t plan a lot ahead,” because of the risk that an event could get canceled at any time due to the pandemic, Glenn said. “Even special events we planned at the last minute.”
Going into the 2022 season, market organizers are looking to have more events, and to partner more with nonprofit groups. This year, the market had a day with the Girls Scouts in attendance, which helped both organizations, Glenn said.
“We’re a little more optimistic about 2022,” Glenn said.
Chelsea Boling, a Hancock County resident, was at the market for the first time Saturday. Boling’s business, Hello Pop, sells popsicles during the summer months, but recently expanded into gourmet popcorn.
Boling’s kettle corn and pickle-flavored popcorn were sold out be 11 a.m.
“It has been really great,” Boling said. “We are only a few hours in, and I’ve sold out of some of my flavors.
“We started at 8 a.m., and people were already here,” Boling said. Next summer, Boling plans to return to the market with both ice pops and popcorn.
“I actually want to do it for the full season and come every Saturday,” Boling said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.