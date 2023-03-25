The Owensboro Regional Farmers’ Market has selected Mary Beth Alexander to serve as the new market manager.
Alexander has a long-standing history with farmers markets, from her hometown to Owensboro.
“Last season I operated the Niko’s Bakery booth,” she said. “I saw on the ORFM Facebook page that they were looking for a new manager so I applied.”
Alexander said she attended markets near the St. Louis area, where she is from, but also has a special spot for the Owensboro market.
“I had planned to continue with the Niko’s booth but I wanted to be more involved,” she said.
With 2023 being her first year as market manager, Alexander said she does not have any plans for changes as of yet.
“The market has grown over the last few years and I’m looking to continue to do that,” she said. “This is my first season so I’m getting my feet under me and continue to learn about the vendors.”
George Bittel, ORFM president, said the market is “thrilled” to have Alexander as part of the team.
“We believe she will be a driving force in furthering our mission and we are excited to see where she leads our organization,” he said.
Opening day for the market is set for April 15, and Alexander said there are new and returning vendors lined up for this year. The deadline to submit the vendor form is April 1.
“We’re on track to have at least as many vendors as last year, maybe more,” she said.
Alexander is looking forward to meeting all the vendors for this season and welcoming them to the market.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
