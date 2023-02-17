The Owensboro Regional Farmers Market will be opening for its 41st season in April.
And it’s having a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Office, 4800A New Hartford Road.
That’s behind the south parking lot at Owensboro Community & Technical College.
George Bittel, the new market manager, said applications for vendors must be turned in by April 1.
Last year, 12 new vendors signed up, bringing the total to 52.
But Bittel said 45 vendors finished the season.
Most are expected back this year, he said.
Not every vendor shows up every week, Bittel said.
There are several membership options available, from a full member, to producer-only to guest vendors for nonprofits only.
Bittel said there are some minor changes that will be discussed at the meeting, as will the basics of being a vendor.
There’s a $45 membership fee and a $20 set-up fee for each time a vendor sets up at the market.
There’s also a $5 fee for a city business license if the vendor doesn’t already have one.
Last year, the market averaged 2,000 customers from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
On Tuesdays, it averaged 200 shoppers from 8 a.m. to noon and 650 from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays.
The Market began downtown in 1983.
In 2003, it said it had run out of room downtown and moved to the parking lot of Owensboro Christian Church.
And in 2016, the market moved to its current location at 1205 Triplett St.
