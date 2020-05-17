The rain that had been forecast stayed away Saturday morning as the Owensboro Regional Farmers’ Market finally opened its 38th season four weeks late because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve been blessed,” Becky Luckett, market manager, said as she watched customers stroll into the big parking lot at East Parrish Avenue and Triplett Street. “We’ve had over 300 in the first hour.”
But it was a “new normal” at the market.
Most vendors and shoppers were wearing masks.
There was one-way walking in the parking lot with a separate entrance and an exit.
The 18 vendors were evenly spaced along the perimeter and nobody was inside the pavilion.
Karan Rager was shopping for dill plants and she found what she was looking for.
“Frost got my garden,” she said. “I needed some replacements.”
Jim Gilles said his Hill View Farms Meats booth was doing good business.
“You’d always like to see more people,” he said. “But it’s going well today. We’re getting used to a new way of doing business.”
Jennifer and Shawn Rennie had bought tomatoes, strawberries and green onions and were still shopping.
Both were wearing masks.
“We wear them all day at work,” he said. “We’re used to them.”
Alisha Hardison had sold out of baked goods at her Dalishas Bakery & Cafe booth.
“I’m just waiting for people to pick up the things they pre-ordered,” she said. “It’s a little slower today than some days. But everybody seems to know the drill.”
Wes Hutton of Jake’s Run farm in eastern Henderson County was selling lamb, jam and honey at his booth.
He said he’s been coming to the market for several years.
Hutton said he raises Suffolk sheep, which are known for their mutton.
“Today is pretty good,” he said. “It’s going great.”
Luckett said she had a lot of volunteers helping with social distancing and other new guidelines.
Last year, the Saturday markets drew an average of 1,100 to 1,500 shoppers.
The market began downtown in 1983 and has been in its current location since 2016.
Next month, it will expand to Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon and evenings from 4 to 7 p.m.
