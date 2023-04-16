The Owensboro Regional Farmers’ Market opened Saturday for its 41st season — and fifth year at 1205 Triplett St.
Shoppers can expect to see new and returning vendors, along with a change in management.
“I’m excited for the new season and to be here as manager this year,” said Mary Beth Alexander, new market manager. “I’m also excited to welcome back retuning vendors and new vendors.”
Alexander said the market will have approximately 60 vendors this year.
“I’m looking forward to a great season,” she said. “Today is very exciting.”
The market is working on a calendar for the new season.
“We’re looking at special events to add to the calendar, so be on the lookout for that information,” she said.
Some of the new vendors for 2023 include a vegan bakery, a flower stand, a jewelry boutique and an artist who creates watercolor paintings.
“We have a little bit of everything this year,” Alexander said.
Alexander was very pleased with the turnout for opening day and said the weather was perfect for the kickoff.
One new vendor is Foulks Family Farm, which is owned by Nathan and Destiny Foulks.
Foulks Family Farm has a wide array of items at the market, including all-natural goat soap.
“As the season comes in, we do all-natural bug sprays, and we’ll have pumpkins and watermelons,” said Nathan Foulks. “The soaps are year-round, and then the seasonal produce.”
The Foulks said they are excited to be selling at the market this year after starting their farm two years ago.
“I got out of the military in 2019, and that’s when we started our little farm,” Nathan Foulks said. “We raise Nigerian Dwarf goats, so the goats milk for the soaps come from then.”
Destiny Foulks said the reason the couple wanted to sell at the market was because they had heard good things about it.
“Somebody really liked our soaps and said we needed to sell at the market,” she said. “We tried to make the push last year but it didn’t work out, but now we’re finally here.”
The Foulks hope to get the farm’s name out in the community through the market.
“We love doing this and meeting new people,” Nathan Foulks said.
For more information on Foulks Family Farm, visit www.facebook.com/foulksfamilyfarms.
Sarah-Nell Martin owns All Things Nice Vegan Breakery, a new vegan bake vendor at the market.
“It’s called a ‘breakery’ because I’m a full-time teacher, and this is my passion and side hustle,” she said. “I love being able to make vegan treats to share with the vegan and allergy-free community.”
Martin has been a vegan for five years and wanted to offer her baked goods at the market to offer a variety for those who may need or want those options.
“They may not always be able to order a birthday cake or come to the farmers’ market and get anything besides vegetables,” she said. “Not that it’s not great, but we all deserve a cookie.”
Being a first-time vendor at the market, Martin said she is excited to see how the rest of the season will go.
Martin began All Things Nice a year ago and normally sells at The Spot Coffee and Finery.
“I stock there every week, twice a week, and take personal orders through my Facebook page,” she said.
Despite being a new vendor, Martin is no stranger to the farmer’s market.
“I love coming here myself, and being able to only buy fruits and vegetables, which are important, but I couldn’t get any of the sweet treats because I can’t have dairy or eggs,” she said. “I know I’m not alone in that, so I wanted to share that.”
Martin hopes to meet new people and have fun during the season. For more information on All Things Nice Vegan Breakery, visit www.facebook.com/allthingsniceveganbreakery.
One returning vendor is Fischer’s Family Farm.
Laura Dalton with the farm said she and her family have been selling at the farmers’ market since 2020.
“The community keeps us coming back,” she said. “All of the vendors are fantastic together. When you come here, you don’t feel like you’re in competition. You’re here with everybody, and it feels like family.”
Dalton said in the last two years, the turnout at the market has been “phenomenal.”
“When school starts back, I think people think we close down, but last year they pushed the marketing on that and it was better,” she said. “We’re hoping it’s even better this year.”
Fischer’s Family Farm is mostly a produce vendor, but Dalton said the family has plans for additional items.
“We’ve got some ideas as far as non-produce this year,” she said. “We’re a very versatile farm, and it’s the middle of planting season, so we haven’t had time to get the other items ready right now.”
For more information on Fischer’s Family Farm, visit www.facebook.com/FischersLHF.
The Owensboro Regional Farmers’ Market is open 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturdays and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays. Tuesday markets will begin June 6, and Thursday markets will begin June 1.
To learn more about the market, visit www.owensbororegionalfarmersmarket.org.
