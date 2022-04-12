The Owensboro Regional Farmers’ Market, 1205 Triplett St., opens its 40th season at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Beck Glenn, the market’s manager, said 12 new vendors have signed this year, bringing the total to 52.
It may seem like it’s a bit early for locally grown produce, but Glenn said several vendors grow in greenhouses or hoop houses.
With the coronavirus pandemic winding down, she said more vendors will be moving back inside the pavilion with spaces between tables.
But vendors will also be placed around the perimeter of the property like they were last year.
Plants should also be available for sale on Saturday, Glenn said.
She said this year’s vendors will include one who specializes in popcorn and another who specializes in microgreens — seedlings of edible vegetables and herbs that are high in nutrition.
A new fresh flower vendor will also be at the market this year, Glenn said.
A wide variety of bakers should be at the market on Saturday, she said.
Glenn said this season will see three Saturdays that will feature crafts.
The final day of the season always offers holiday crafts, she said.
But two more craft dates will be added, Glenn said, although the dates have not been set.
Hours are 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
The market typically draws 1,000 to 1,500 shoppers.
The market began downtown in 1983.
In 2003, it said it had run out of room downtown and moved to the parking lot of Owensboro Christian Church.
And in 2016, the market moved to its current location.
Beginning in June, the market is also open on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to noon and on Thursday evenings.
