Unlike last year, there will be no delay in opening the Owensboro Regional Farmers Market.
The new season will begin Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at 1205 Triplett St. In 2020, the opening was postponed until the third weekend of May because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to George Bittel, chairman of the farmers market board, the pandemic also forced safety changes to be made such as eliminating the use of the covered pavilion and having only one way in and out.
Bittel, however, said those changes have been modified to give both vendors and customers more of an experience they were used to prior to the pandemic.
“Last year, we set up in the parking lot,” Bittel said. “We did first-come, first-served for the vendors. They just pulled in, set up and went in a line. … But we are going back to assigned spaces for vendors. It will be a hybrid model. We’ll have vendors under the pavilion and out in the parking lot.”
And instead of having one way in and out, Bittel said there will now be multiple access points this year.
“Now, we won’t allow people to be in the market area before 8 a.m.,” Bittel said. “But people will be able to come and go as they please through any of our exits.”
As far as the types of vendors are concerned, Bittel said customers can expect baked goods, local meat products, fresh-cut flowers, greenhouse vegetables and craft makers during April and May.
The garden produce and fruit vendors will be more prevalent during the summer months.
Bittel said the numbers — customers and sales — were lower in 2020 than previous years because of starting later and larger, special farmers markets events being canceled.
However, he said the response wasn’t all negative.
“I think we saw more people looking for locally grown food, especially being able to shop outdoors where they felt safe,” Bittel said. “…I actually think we had a good senior (citizen) turnout, which is a big part of the market.”
In June, the market will expand to Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 8 a.m. to noon as well as from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday evenings.
Bittel said safety protocols such as facial coverings and social distancing will still be in effect.
“We’re still asking the vendors and the consumers to wear masks just out of courtesy for others,” Bittel said. “Personally, I think we’re on the back side of this pandemic but we certainly don’t want to make anyone feel unsafe or that they can’t come to the market.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
