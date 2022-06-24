The Owensboro Regional Farmers’ Market is seeing increases in both the number of vendors and the number of shoppers this year.
“I think it’s because last year people were still a little hesitant to get out in crowds,” Beck Glenn, the market’s manager, said Tuesday.
Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. to noon is the busiest day, she said, with 2,000 shoppers so far and most of the 50 vendors.
Glenn said there are 14 new vendors this year.
The Market is also open from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays.
An average of 200 or so shoppers come those days, Glenn said.
“Tuesday’s are mostly produce,” she said. “But we also have Hill View Farms Meats, milk and cheese. The Cottage Farm Stand & Baking Co. has baked and canned goods. And the Libertalia Coffee Truck is there with shaken lattes and other drinks.”
On Thursdays, the market goes for the after-work crowd from 4 to 7 p.m.
Most Thursday evenings feature live music, Glenn said, along with vendor sampling.
“It’s a different crowd,” she said. “People tend to stay longer, hang around and sample from the vendors.”
Glenn said the first Thursday night this year drew 650 shoppers.
“That was a good night last year,” she said. “And we got that many on opening night this year.”
Glenn said not all the vendors have been there on Saturday mornings because some only come when they have something ready to sell.
“We have the potential to be a lot bigger,” she said. “We’re trying to keep it interesting every time so people will enjoy coming out.”
The Market began downtown in 1983.
In 2003, it said it had run out of room downtown and moved to the parking lot of Owensboro Christian Church.
And in 2016, the market moved to its current location at 1205 Triplett St.
