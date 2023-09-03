The Owensboro Regional Farmers’ Market is close to winding down for the year but the summer season brought success for the organization.
“I think we’ve had an excellent summer season,” said market manager Mary Beth Alexander. “We’ve had a record number of customers, great vendor participation, wonderful entertainment and nonprofit organizations have been coming to set up booths.”
Alexander said the upcoming months are still full of events at the market.
“Our Tuesday morning market will continue through the end of September,” she said. “The Saturday morning market will continue through the first weekend of November and that’s our biggest market of the season, it’s our holiday market.”
The market is still accepting applications for the holiday market until Sept. 15.
As soon as the holiday market wraps up, Alexander said the board will begin planning the 2024 season.
“Vendor applications for next season will open later this fall, early winter,” she said. “We will be posting that information on our social media.”
Alexander said she is thankful for the customers who have visited the market this year.
Shirley Cranz, of Taste of Home Baked Goods, has been selling her baked goods at the market for 15 years.
“I retired and a lady at the market asked me if I would be interested in selling my goods,” she said. “I said no, it was too much work, but then summer came around and I was bored so I thought I would give it a try.”
Cranz said she has met new friends and seen old friends by setting up at the market.
Sourdough bread, homemade cinnamon rolls and fried apple pies are the best-sellers, she said.
During the off-season, Cranz said customers can call 270-313-4319 to place an order.
Callie Begly and her mother, Alisa, run Sunny Lea Farm and have been a vendor at the farmers’ market for two years.
“My mom grows all the vegetables, and I do all the baking,” Begly said. “We sell organic vegetables and organic whole grain baked goods, along with eggs.
Begly said the best part about setting up at the market is getting to meet all the people.
“We really appreciate everybody,” she said. “I enjoy coming every week and seeing our regular customers, along with making new customers.”
For more information on the products Sunny Lea Farm sells, call 270-233-9929.
Tonya Womack with Flowertown Blooms said this is the business’ second season growing flowers and first year at the farmers’ market.
“My husband, Jason, and I start our flowers from seed,” she said. “We do have some wildflowers added in our mixture.”
Womack said the customers have shown the business great support.
Flowertown Blooms’ flowers also sells at Niko’s Bakery occasionally, Womack said.
For more information on Flowertown Blooms, call 270-313-2549.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
