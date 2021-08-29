I don’t know a lot about irony or how it manages to show up in the lives of many people.
I do know I’m currently going through a painful spell of it, and the two facets of it are far divided.
It was a long time ago that I went to work for a gentleman in Ohio County named Andy Anderson. He owned a newspaper in Hartford and wanted me to become his new editor.
My relationship with that newspaper spanned more than 46 years, but my time with Mr. Anderson was nowhere near that time.
It was about a year later, and fairly early in the evening, when I was working in my office and Mr. Anderson was in the near bank he also owned most of.
A call came in, and the caller said it was very important that he talk to my boss.
Asking the valet to hold on, I walked out of the newspaper’s back door and into the then back door of the bank building.
It was inside that door I fell victim to a sight that would stick with me for the rest of my life.
Immediately inside that back door was a flight of stairs leading into the bank’s basement. And at the foot of those stairs lain a motionless Mr. Anderson.
My boss was taken to the local hospital and later transferred to the hospital in Owensboro, where he died a few days later.
Now fast forward some 50 years. The virus pandemic takes me away from one restaurant and now has me at Gary’s Drive-In, where I joined up with a new morning coffee group.
While not exactly a certified member of the caffeine carnival, I did happen to meet and establish a nice friendship with a gentleman named Andy Anderson.
How quaint, I thought, was it that I developed relationships with two men named Andy Anderson.
Even a little more quaint was the fact that I started writing my weekly column under the employment of the first Andy and the second Andy, I learned, was a faithful reader of the column I still write.
Sadly, I learned earlier this week that Andy, a local insurance executive, was still in a Louisville hospital without eyesight and awaiting what hopefully will be improvement treatments.
Good luck, my friend. Good luck.
