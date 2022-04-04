The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized a second COVID-19 booster dose for those who are considered immunocompromised.
The announcement from the FDA was made last week and applies only to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, both of which are FDA approved.
The FDA cited evidence suggesting a second booster for immunocompromised individuals improves protection against severe COVID-19 symptoms, as well as hospitalization and death related to the virus.
The booster will be available to individuals 50 years of age and older at least 4 months after receipt of a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine, as well as those ages 12 and older who are considered immunocompromised.
“Current evidence suggests some waning of protection over time against serious outcomes from COVID-19 in older and immunocompromised individuals,” said Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. “Based on an analysis of emerging data, a second booster dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine could help increase protection levels for these higher-risk individuals.”
The authorization of a single booster dose for other age groups with these vaccines remains unchanged.
The agency said it will continue to evaluate data and information as it becomes available when considering the potential use of a second booster dose in other age groups.
Clay Horton, public health director for the Green River District Health Department, said is it imperative for individuals who are eligible for a second booster dose to get one, especially in the event that COVID-19 cases see another increase in the community in coming months as natural immunity begins to wane following the most recent omicron spike.
“I think there certainly is some concern of that,” he said. “With omicron, we saw not only a lot of breakthrough infections, but we also saw a lot of reinfections. People that had COVID before got sick again.”
Right now, he said, community transmission has remained fairly steady at a low level.
However, coming several weeks off of the omicron surge, when the rate of spread in the community was rapid and many people were infected, Horton said it could be possible that current low rates are a result of natural immunity.
Although nothing is certain, once natural immunity begins to subside, there could be potential for another outbreak, he said.
“We’ve got a lot of immunity in the community right now, and that’s kind of keeping things in check, but as time goes on, we’re concerned that we’ll start seeing those numbers go up again,” he said. “It’s really hard to predict, but I would not be surprised, so it’s certainly something we think is a very real possibility. But in terms of our community rates right now, they’re quite low.”
While there have been some cases of breakthrough infections for individuals that have been fully vaccinated and boosted, Horton said those cases tend to be much less severe than others, including decreased hospitalization rates and fatalities.
It is important, he said, to ensure everyone who is eligible has been vaccinated and has received their booster shots as soon as possible to prevent another spike.
Less than half of individuals who have received initial vaccine doses in the region, he said, have received boosters.
“It’s great that a second booster’s been authorized, but we’ve got a lot of people that need to get that first booster,” he said. “I think a lot of people have thought, ‘well I was vaccinated, and I recently had COVID, I don’t need it,’ but now’s the time, before we start seeing that risk increase in our community.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
