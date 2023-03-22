Last year, Doug Shelden of Grand Rapids, Michigan, brought his “Fear Expo Live” — a trade show for the folks who operate haunted house attractions — to the Owensboro Convention Center.
It featured, among a lot of other things, a huge Pennywise the Clown that towered 9.5 feet and sold for $25,000 and a 7.5-foot one-eyed Ogre that sold for between $10,000 and $15,000.
But the event wasn’t opened to the public.
This year, Shelden says he’s opening the doors to the public Sunday so they can explore the haunted house attractions.
Admission will be $20 at the door.
Fear Expo Live starts Thursday with a road trip to six haunted attractions in Louisville.
It continues in Owensboro through Sunday.
Shelden said there are 115 haunt vendors showing off their wares this year and 800 people booked to attend.
He said there will be free classes for Halloween fans Sunday at the convention center — for those who buy tickets to see the what the vendors have on display.
Shelden refers to Owensboro as “Halloweentown USA.”
“Fear Expo is excited to come back to Halloweentown USA,” Shelden said. “We have doubled in size in two years. We are super excited to be working closely with Visit Owensboro and hope to bring more shows to Owensboro.
“I can’t say enough about the way this community fully embraces Fear Expo. They go out of their way to make us feel welcome, and that’s the kind of thing that sets Owensboro apart. From the banner flags that line the street welcoming our attendees, to the customer service at the Owensboro Convention Center and at the hotels. Owensboro does it right.”
Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said, “We’re expecting attendees from all over the United States at Fear Expo this weekend. These guests will fill our hotels, our restaurants and visit our local attractions.
“We’re excited to bring such a unique trade show to Owensboro and expect to have a very bright future with this organization for many years to come.”
Last year’s show drew haunters from as far away as California, Canada and the United Kingdom.
But it was in January, and an ice storm in the Carolinas kept many southerners away.
So, Shelden moved it to March this year.
Fear is a big business these days.
HauntWorld.com says, “Haunted attraction owners spend annually over $250 million with specific haunted house vendors for supplies like fog machines, scary animatronic monsters, lighting equipment or masks and costumes to assist them in scaring America.
“We estimate there are over 1,200 haunted attractions charging admission fees to their events” in the United States.”
