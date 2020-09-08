Victims of domestic violence can be fearful or reporting incidents of physical abuse to law enforcement. A United Nations report this year found fewer than 10% of victims of domestic violence seek help from law enforcement, and fewer than 40% of victims seek any assistance at all.
Another study found many domestic violence victims of all races who did contact law enforcement would not do so again. A 2015 study by the National Domestic Violence Hotline found two-thirds of victims were fearful of involving law enforcement, and one in four victims who did call law enforcement would not report a future incident.
Victims of color, however, face particular barriers when deciding whether to report domestic violence to law enforcement, including mistrust of law enforcement, the court system and social services. For some Hispanic women, there is an additional fear of federal immigration officials becoming involved.
The Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence recently released a position statement on racism, which called on systematic change to reduce disparate outcomes for Blacks and other minorities when they deal with the criminal justice system. That has to include changing the way the Coalition Against Domestic Violence works, the statement said.
“It is not good enough to just say we are against racism and police brutality and other forms of state violence,” the coalition said in a press release. “We must make a commitment to actively do something to make a change, beginning with our own organization and member programs. We must prioritize social equity in all work including the fight to end intimate partner violence and other forms of gender-based violence.”
According to the Women of Color Network, factors that prevent Black and minority women from reporting domestic violence include cultural or religious beliefs that keep the victim with the abuser, a distrust of law enforcement, the court system or support services, mistrust based on “history of racism and classism in the United States,” immigration status and a lack of service providers who “look like the survivor and share common experiences,” among others.
Hispanic women also have to consider what would happen if their abuser is deported by immigration, said Angela Yannelli, executive director for the Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
“As much as we do get Latina individuals asking for services, we know there are many, many who are not reporting out of fear of deportation, not necessarily for themselves, but their perpetrator,” said Yannelli.
The fear among Hispanic victims is, if the perpetrator is the income-earner, his being deported would leave the family “with no support or income,” Yanelli said.
A 2015 “No Mas” study of Hispanics and domestic violence conducted by the No More Foundation found 39% of Hispanic women would not report out of fear of having their children taken away and another 39% said their main barrier was fear of more violence against themselves or other family members.
Changes to address racial disparities in reporting domestic violence would have to be systematic and involve the larger criminal justice system and the response of agencies like the Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the KACDV position statement on racism says.
The statement says the Coalition “must be responsible for the ways in which our work directly contradicts our values. For example, we adopt and support nonviolence, self-determination, freedom for all people and the right to bodily autonomy as we simultaneously contribute to a pro-arrest and oppressive system that is designed to isolate, control, and punish.”
Yannelli said changes to criminal justice would also have to be system-wide to change an institution “that has been set up to continue white privilege.” Some of the changes the Coalition advocates for include reducing arrests for low-level offenses, decriminalizing some nonviolent drug offenses such as possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia, and banning racial profiling, among others.
“We recognize there are law enforcement agencies that are doing phenomenal work,” Yannelli said. “... That’s not what we are going to focus on in our statement. We are going to focus on the institutional racism” in criminal justice policies, she said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.