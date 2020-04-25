Daviess County, the city of Owensboro and local public safety agencies are eligible to apply for part of more than $9 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program, according to Gov. Andy Beshear’s Friday press conference.
Also, five Owensboro arts organizations will receive part of $450,000 in CARES Act funding to help support and stabilize Kentucky nonprofits during the worldwide pandemic. According to Beshear’s office, local nonprofits selected to receive funds are: Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, Owensboro Dance Theatre, Owensboro Museum of Fine Art, Owensboro Symphony Orchestra and RiverPark Center.
In all, 93 nonprofits from 32 counties across the state will receive part of the funding.
“We look forward to when they can stage productions, hold concerts and open galleries that we can enjoy again,” Beshear said. “Until we’re to that point, we hope this funding helps them to continue — not just to help them to survive but to thrive and show that creativity and add so much that they add to our commonwealth.”
The more than $9 million for local governments and agencies is one-time funding that comes in two separate processes. Applications can be filed starting May 1.
More than $6 million has been designated for police departments, sheriff offices and correctional institutions. It is to help reimburse agencies for overtime, equipment, supplies, training and new hires related to COVID-19.
More than $3 million will go to some cities and counties. According to information from the governor’s office, Daviess County will receive $58,008 and the city of Owensboro will receive $65,828.
Cities and counties must apply to receive those funds.
As far as COVID-19 testing in Owensboro next week at Owensboro Community & Technical College, Beshear announced all Tuesday and Wednesday testing slots are taken; however, openings remain for Thursday.
Drive-thru testing is free to the public. To register for a COVID-19 test Thursday, go to krogerhealth.com/covidtesting.
Beshear announced he has taken the next step to begin the release of another 352 state inmates who are near the end of their sentences in county jails. They were incarcerated for nonviolent and nonsexual crimes. The group of inmates have medical conditions that make them vulnerable to the coronavirus.
During Beshear’s press conference Friday, he announced the state had 322 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 3,779.
“We are testing more, but this is a large number,” the governor said.
Still, he believes the states remains in a plateau.
Beshear also announced nine more deaths, bringing that total to 200.
Regionally, Green River District Health Department officials reported 22 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. By county, the numbers are seven in Daviess County, five in Henderson County, nine in Ohio County and one in Webster County.
The total in GRDHD’s seven-county service area now stands at 284.
Muhlenberg County Health Department officials announced another death Friday. A 59-year-old man died, bringing the total number of deaths in Muhlenberg County to four.
In addition, that county’s health department reported four new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 96.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
