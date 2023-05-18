A federal grand jury has indicted an Owensboro man with drug trafficking and firearms charges in connection with a January incident on Frederica Street.

Owensboro Police Department reports say Montae Goodnight, 35, of the 2000 block of West First Street, was arrested on Jan. 20 by officers after fleeing from officers who attempted to detain him on arrest warrants. At the time Goodnight was arrested, officers recovered a handgun, suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, reports say. Goodnight was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon in the incident.

