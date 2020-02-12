FRANKFORT — A federal judge heard the latest legal bout Tuesday between ousted state education board members and the man who axed them, Gov. Andy Beshear.
In a hearing over a motion that could reinstate the old board, Judge Greg Van Tatenhove seemed skeptical that the fight rose to the federal level.
Seven of the former board members are suing Beshear and his board appointees, arguing the governor violated their due process rights when he removed them without cause in December.
Steven Megerle, the former board's attorney, contends the members were "fired" and deserved a chance to challenge their removal.
“We were terminated from our board positions for purely political reasons and should have been afforded the same protections as our teaching peers," Gary Houchens, the only former board member with teaching experience, said previously.
Lawsuits involving due process have federal jurisdiction.
But Van Tatenhove questioned whether the board members, who are not paid and not employed by the state, had a right to due process.
Beshear's and education department legal teams argued the governor is allowed to reorganize state boards, and that no person has a right to a seat.
The judge expects to rule by the end of the week or early next week.
Van Tatenhove's ruling on whether or not to grant an emergency injunction could mean a reversal of power at the board.
Megerle's motion asks the judge to strip the current board of power and reinstate the former members to the board.
While only seven of the 11 ousted members are involved in the lawsuit, all 11 would get their spots back, Megerle said.
The ousted board members initially began their legal battle in Kentucky courts, hours after Beshear announced their removal on his inauguration day.
In their initial lawsuit, the former board argued Beshear could not remove them from their seats before the end of their terms without cause.
Court precedent cited by Beshear allows governors to reorganize any state board through executive order — as long as state lawmakers OK it.
In a whirlwind of state court rulings and appeals, Kentucky judges sided with Beshear and refused to grant an injunction to stop the new board from meeting.
In his initial ruling, Judge Thomas Wingate said Beshear did not break state law in reorganizing the education board, which oversees Kentucky's K-12 education system.
Within hours of the Kentucky Supreme Court's ruling, the new board accepted the resignation of former Commissioner Wayne Lewis.
A month later, the former board moved their suit to federal court. Now represented by Megerle and partnered with the Bluegrass Institute, a libertarian think tank, the group filed a motion for an emergency injunction Feb. 2.
