The U.S. Attorney’s office is alleging an Owensboro heart surgeon received kickbacks for referring people for unnecessary tests.
The civil complaint was filed against Dr. Kishor Vora, who owns Owensboro Heart and Vascular and Owensboro Medical Practice. The complaint alleges Vora and his practices “accepted illegal kickbacks from a laboratory, National Molecular Testing Corporation (NMTC) ... in exchange for sending Medicare-reimbursed orders for pharmacogenomics testing.
The alleged actions resulted in $3 million in false claims being made to Medicare, according to U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman’s office.
An official with Vora’s practices, and the Louisville attorney representing Vora, deny the allegations in the complaint.
“Dr. Vora strongly denies the allegations in the lawsuit, and will defend (himself) vigorously,” said Michael Merrick, an attorney with the firm of Kaplan, Johnson, Abate & Bird.
“I know we are cooperating on the matter,” said Nilesh Sangoi, chief financial officer for Vora’s practices. Sangoi said he had not seen a copy of the complaint.
“We are proving all of our documentation” to investigators,” Sangoi said. “We don’t think we did anything wrong.”
The complaint is civil, not criminal. If found liable, Vora’s offices could be “responsible for three times the damage to government healthcare programs and civil penalties,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release.
Vora, Owensboro Medical Practice and Owensboro Heart and Vascular are all named as defendants in the civil lawsuit. The complaint was filed to enforce provisions of the False Claims Act and the Anti-Kickback Statute.
The alleged activity took place between “at least” May 1, 2012 and March 31, 2013. The complaint says Vora received at least $335,700 from the testing lab, which is no longer in business, the complaint says.
As part of agreements Vora entered into with NMTC, Vora agreed to refer 150 people to the lab for testing monthly in exchange for $150 for each person Vora referred, the complaint says.
Between May 1, 2012 and March 31, 2013, Vora’s offices referred 1,206 people who receive Medicare benefits to NMTC, along with 1,032 non-Medicare beneficiaries, the complaint says.
By comparison, Vora’s offices referred 47 testing orders to NMTC between March 1, 2011 and Jan. 31, 2012. But an examination of phone messages found Vora discussing “the potential for ‘financial rewards’ in ordering pharmacogenomics testing” with an MNTC salesperson, the complaint says.
According to the complaint, not all of the tests were medically necessary and states a patient who was tested without knowing so later called Vora’s office when the patient received notice of a Medicare payout of $3,1818. The complaint said the patient was told the test was for reactions to medication and that Vora “did this with all his patients.”
The test results took months to receive, and Vora’s offices continued ordering tests “despite knowing many results would not be returned in time to impact treatment decisions,” the complaint says.
The complaint says Vora’s offices decreased the number of referrals they were making to NMTC after the compensation rate was lowered to $105 per referral after April 1, 2013, and ultimately stopped all referrals to the lab.
Vora could not be reached for comment Thursday, and the call to his office was referred to Merrick.
Merrick said officials would respond to the lawsuit.
“It’s a civil lawsuit, just like any other civil lawsuit,” Merrick said. “We will file a response to the complaint, and go from there.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.