An investigation that began with five arrests in January on federal drug charges has resulted in 15 indictments by a federal grand jury and the seizure of more than 200 pounds of crystal methamphetamine.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the indictments Monday, all of which stem from the January seizure of a vehicle in Oklahoma City transporting 151 pounds of crystal meth, fentanyl pills, marijuana and other drugs. The meth and drugs were being transported to Owensboro at the time it was seized, according to investigators.
In January, Willie E. Watkins, 30, Christopher M. McNary, 31, Richard A. Cason Jr., 29, Keith M. Watkins, 27, and Samuel F. White, 29, all of Owensboro, were charged with conspiracy to possess and distribute 500 grams or more of a substance including methamphetamine, and conspiracy to possess and distribute 400 grams or more of a substance containing fentanyl.
Those arrests came after a lengthy investigation by local and federal law enforcement officials that involved federal wiretaps. The investigation included law enforcement efforts in California and Arizona, where the methamphetamine fentanyl were picked up for delivery to Owensboro.
A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said 10 wiretaps of Owensboro residents believed involved in the drug trafficking ring were used in the investigation that led to the additional indictments.
“The allegations involve large quantities of illegal drugs bound for the Western District of Kentucky,” Acting U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett said in a statement. “I commend the DEA for spearheading the criminal investigation into this activity as well as our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, both here in the Commonwealth and from across the U.S., who assisted in the effort.”
To date, officials have seized 238 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 4.5 pounds of pills containing fentanyl, 81 pounds of marijuana, 20 ounces of cocaine, 23 firearms, six vehicles used in drug trafficking operations and $350,000 in cash, the press release says.
In all, 28 individuals have been arrested on federal and state drug trafficking charges.
“The men and women of the Owensboro Police Department remain committed to working with our many partners to effectively reduce violent crime in our city,” Owensboro Police Department Chief Art Ealum said in a prepared statement. “... We are grateful to the many agencies that worked cohesively with our Street Crimes Unit to investigate this Drug Trafficking Organization and successfully secure indictments for those involved.”
Daviess County Sheriff Keith Cain said in a statement that more individuals could be charged.
Those indicted in addition to Willie E. Watkins, McNary, Cason Jr., Keith M. Watkins and White include:
- Williams H. Duhart, 37, of Phoenix, conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl.
- Ray Thruston, 33, of Owensboro, conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl and conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
- James Antonio Smith, 37, of Owensboro, conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl and conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
- Derrick L. Bullitt, 37, of Louisville, conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl and conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
- Karlchaze D. Thruston, 32, of Louisville conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl and conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
- Nache Moore, 31, of Louisville, conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl and conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
- Jeremy S. Poiles, 39, of Owensboro, conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
- Darrion L. Moody, 35, of Louisville, conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl.
- Devon Harris, 22, of Owensboro, conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl and conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
- Joan E. Johnson, no age listed, of Owensboro, conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl and conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
